We have a market split as investors turn risk off on tech stocks in response to US yields concerns but we remain risk on as we have a strong growth back drop for other sectors.

With all the focus on US yields the US CPI print on Wednesday, will be watched closely. The US yield concerns have pushed tech stocks lower but the risk off is just in this sector as cyclical/ value stocks perform well so we do not expect this to lead to a broader risk off approach. If growth stocks are able to prove their cash generation ability, and market fundamentals remains positive, talk of a bubble will fade.

Some clarity on whether the exemptions for US bank SLR requirements will be extended past the end of this month, or not, will be important for US yields and broader risk sentiment. We are yet to hear much on this, but the Fed could be waiting to see if the US stimulus bill passes the house today before deciding how they are going to manage that.

ECB chose not to increase their PEPP asset purchases in data released yesterday. This brings the ECB on Thursday into focus to gauge whether ECB members are concerned at all about rising bond yields and whether they are willing to take action.

AUDUSD and NZDUSD tested new lows overnight but with US yields pulling back from the highs expect the USD bid to ease off a bit and risk currencies to recover.

We have certainly changed regime from a USD trend lower to a world of US and USD outperformance but in the short term we have come a long way so waiting for better levels to buy USD against funder currencies EUR, CHF and JPY.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EURUSD – The US Dollar falls, and the Euro recovers above 1.1850, after US 10-year yields pulled back from highs above 1.60%, as US stimulus package approval shifted the market sentiment into bullish once again. Additionally, Billionaire Investor David Tepper getting bullish on stocks yesterday boosted the risk appetite even further. Today, if equities keep going higher, we could see the euro back above 1.19.

GBPUSD – The Cable bulls taking advantage of the upbeat market mood, eyeing to break above 1.39 and test the 50-SMA in today’s session if the dollar keeps losing ground. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting the pound.

USDJPY – The Japanese Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.0% despite worse-than-expected GDP data published in Japan earlier this morning. The report also showed the Japanese economy shrank by 4.8% due to a consumption tax hike and the Covid-19 pandemic, marking the first contraction in 11 years. Looking forward the USDJPY looks set to pullback lower after hitting a 9-months high yesterday. The forex pair has been on an uptrend since the early days of January and yesterday it crossed the ¥109 level however the RSI signalled extreme overbought conditions. A pullback could find support at the 50-period moving average or lower at the key ¥108.25 support level.

FTSE 100 – Stocks in London ended higher yesterday as confidence in the UK's economic prospects starts to grow as the reopening gets underway. The FTSE100 made another run at 6700, with travel and hospitality stocks leading the way, as the number of Covid-19 deaths in the UK fell below 100 for the first time since October 2020. From a technical perspective, a follow-through day today is needed to confirm the breakout above crucial 6700 level, otherwise a pullback is expected with 6670 and 6650 as the closest support levels and targets.

DOW JONES – The 10-year Treasury yield advanced as high as 1.606% yesterday, but then a few hours later, US Treasury Secretary Yellen said that President Biden's coronavirus stimulus package will provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" economic recovery, and that "there are tools" to deal with inflation. Bond yields started pulling back lower, buoying equity markets, with the Dow Jones advancing to a record before receding back below the 32000 level. At this point in time, technical indicators favour a slight pullback today on profit-booking with 31800 and 31720 to act support levels for the blue-chip index.

DAX 30 – Germany’s DAX smashed through resistance levels that have held the index back since the early days of January, advancing as high at 14415 on improved economic outlook driven by vaccine progress. Moreover, the German trade balance earlier this morning showed a surplus of €22.2 billion, up from €16.4 billion in December, with exports up +1.4% which is a very positive reading, however imports fell by 4.7% signalling weakening domestic demand. Technical indicators favour a slight pullback in today’s trading with 14300 as closest support level and the 14175/14200 resistance zone now turned support.

GOLD – Gold hit our first and second short support targets, holding a tat above $1674 at near 9-month lows as US Treasury yields and the greenback eased off, with the former printing below 1.55% and the latter failing to breach 92.50. Technical indicators favour higher prints on the yellow metal ahead of tomorrow’s CPI data, with an hourly close above $1700 to confirm bullish momentum.

USOIL – WTI Crude Oil hit our short support targets in yesterday session, dropping by more than 2% to erase previous gains, with technical indicators favouring further downside today on an hourly close below $64.40 support level with $63.85 and $63 (coinciding with 200 period SMA) as next support targets. All eye’s today on API inventory data, with last week inventories at 7.356Mb.