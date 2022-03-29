US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 98.780.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 106.05.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 13 ticks and trading at 147.07.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Higher and trading at 4588.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1918.00. Gold is 270 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/28/22.

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/28/22 .

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Monday morning. The Dow closed Higher by 05 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we saw no clear evidence of a correlated market. The indices were flip flopping between positive and negative territory with no clear direction. We gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we witnessed no clear direction, and a Neutral market means the indices could go anywhere and often do. The Dow closed 95 points Higher despite being in negative territory for most of the session. It wasn't until the final minutes that the indices choose the upside and advanced. Today we have Jolts Job Openings and Jome Price Index, both of which are major and proven market movers.