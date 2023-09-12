Asian markets were a mixed bag on Tuesday despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight as a surge in Tesla powered a rally in tech stocks.
Despite the shaky sentiment across Asia amid lingering concerns about China’s economy, European futures are pointing to a positive open as focus falls on the pending Germany ZEW survey expectations. Shares across the region could see heightened volatility this week due to the ECB meeting on Thursday. Looking at currencies, the British Pound briefly jumped after UK wage data beat market expectations. In the commodity space, oil is hovering near its highest level this year ahead of key monthly reports from the IEA and OPEC.
Dollar steady ahead of US inflation data
The August US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will act as a critical piece of information that determines whether the Fed will keep rates higher for longer.
Headline inflation is expected to jump thanks to energy costs with markets projecting monthly prices to accelerate 0.6% in August, but the core is seen stable at 0.2%. Ultimately, further signs of cooling inflationary pressures may feed the argument around the Fed already concluding its hiking cycle. As of writing, traders are currently pricing in a 7% probability of a 25-basis point hike next week, with this jumping to 46% by November, according to Fed funds futures.
Should the inflation numbers print below market forecasts, this could reinforce the argument around the Fed being done with its hiking cycle in 2023, weakening the US Dollar. However, a sticky inflation print could inject dollar bulls with more strength as expectations rise around the Fed having headroom to hike one more time this year.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold price struggles near $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price is struggling around the 200-day SMA at $1,920 in the European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target
The S&P 500 closes up over half a percent at the end of Monday's US session and the markets remains buoyant about Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August.