Global markets are rising currently after Federal Reserve signaled a continuation of accommodative monetary policies on Wednesday. Apple shares fell 0.6% Wednesday as the IT giant warned a global chip shortage could dent iPad and Mac sales despite the company reporting revenues and profits above Wall Street expectations, Alphabet jumped 2.97% on more than doubling of quarterly profit as digital advertising surged.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.26% GBP USD 0.2% USD JPY 0.21% AUD USD 0.08%

The Dollar weakening has paused currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 545 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 547 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.3% Wednesday as Federal Reserve chair Powell said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued climbing yesterday despite GfK report German consumer confidence for May deteriorated more than expected. Euro is lower against the Dollar currently while Pound is still on the rise. AUD/USD reversed its sliding while USD/JPY reversed its climbing Wednesday with the dynamics reversed for both currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index 0.33% Nikkei Index 0.21% Hang Seng Index 1.13% Australian Stock Index 0.27%

The US stock futures are up currently ahead of US GDP report today after ending lower on Wednesday as Fed chair Powell restated he still expected price increases to be temporary and not the sort of long term problem that will necessitate an abrupt change in policy. The three main US stock indexes booked losses ranging from 0.1% to 0.5% Wednesday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending mixed Wednesday with bank shares leading gains while industrials fell. Asian stock indexes are rising today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading gains as financial shares advance on upbeat first-quarter earnings.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil 0.48% WTI Crude 0.66%

Brent is edging higher currently. Prices advanced Wednesday after Energy Information Administration report US crude stocks rose by smaller than expected 90 thousand barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 1.5% and is higher currently. June Brent crude added 1.3% to $67.27 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.11%

Gold prices are edging down today. June gold slipped 0.3% to $1773.90 an ounce on Wednesday.

