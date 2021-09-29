Concerns over whether this fuel crisis is indicative of forthcoming logistical disruptions have helped drive GBP underperformance. European markets are in recovery mode today, but here appear to be plenty of bumps in the road ahead.

European markets on the rise, although UK risks remain as labour shortages bring disruption.

Dollar lifted by Fed outlook and market volatility.

GBPUSD weakness helps lift the FTSE.

European markets are regaining lost ground today, with UK stocks largely on the rise despite the ongoing fuel crisis. While many will point towards this current fuel crisis as being a temporary issue, it is indicative of an economy that could be set for continued logistical struggles as labour shortages stifle trade. With Boris Johnson warning over Christmas deliveries, there is a distinct risk that this current situation is the beginning of a phase where deliveries of goods and services become disrupted to the detriment of smooth and efficient business operations.

The dollar has enjoyed a period of significant outperformance, with the prospect of tighter monetary policy at the Fed and stock market weakness driving the dollar index into a 10-month high yesterday. While the UK is similarly struggling with above-target inflation, the BoE tightening stance appears to be more cautious, driving GBPUSD into an eight-month low today. However, GBPUSD weakness comes to the benefit of the FTSE 100, with rising yields and a falling pound likely to bring an environment where the index can outperform going forward. Mining stocks are leading the way in early trade today, and that decline in sterling will likely help earnings obtained abroad. While many commodities have seen huge gains over recent months, major declines in iron ore have held back the likes of Rio Tinto, BHP and Anglo American.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 204 points higher, at 34,504.