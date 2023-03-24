Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 102.890.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 67.74.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 35 ticks and trading at 132.28.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 116 ticks Lower and trading at 3949.00.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1997.00. Gold is 11 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Durable Goods is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the S&P hit a High at around 11:15 AM EST but at the same time the ZN was going Higher. If you look at the charts below S&P gave a signal at around 11:15 AM and the ZN continued its upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 11:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 50 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/23/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 3/23/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and Crude were trading Lower Thursday morning and that usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Higher by 75 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, it looked as though we were going to witness the scenario of one day lower, next day higher. To a certain degree we did as the indices did trade Higher Thursday, but it did not recapture all the lost ground from Wednesday. The Dow traded Higher by only 75 points which does not equate to teh more than 500 points lost Wednesday after the Fed debacle. The indices did get a shot in the arm via Unemployment Claims which came in lower than expected at 191,000 versus 198,000 expected. This is the one report you can turn to and say it's better to report Lower numbers as opposed to High. However New Home Sales came in at less than expected (640,000 versus 650,000 expected). Still, the markets closed Higher as expected. Today we have Durable Goods and Core Durable Goods, both of which are major and can move the markets. Will they do so today? Only time will tell.