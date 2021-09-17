Top daily news

Equity index futures are up currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment preliminary report today at 16:00 CET after Wall Street finished down on Thursday following mixed economic data. Twitter shares added 0.73% outperforming market despite rapper Nicki Minaj telling her Instagram followers on Wednesday that she had been placed in "Twitter jail" and will never use Twitter again following her Monday tweet challenging COVID vaccine mandate, Amazon shares gained 0.36% on Thursday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.29% GBP USD +0.27% USD JPY +0.05% AUD USD +0.03%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.5% Thursday despite the US Labor Department report 332 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 310 thousand the previous week.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their climbing Thursday as the Eurostat reported smaller than expected euro zone trade surplus for July. Both pairs are higher currently. USD/JPY reversed its sliding yesterday while AUD/USD reversed its climbing with yen lower against the Greenback currently while the Australian dollar is higher.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.21% Nikkei Index +0.4% Hang Seng Index +1.16% Australian Stock Index -0.23%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently with US 10-year Treasury note yields inching up to 1.333%. The three main US stock benchmarks ended mixed Thursday as retail sales rebounded when another decline was expected while initial jobless claims for last week were above forecasts: indexes recorded daily returns in the range of -0.18% to +0.13%.

European stock indexes are higher currently after closing up Thursday led by travel and leisure shares. Asian indexes are mostly higher today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leading gains in dip buying after the selloff the previous day.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.53% WTI Crude -0.66%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices rose yesterday amid reports US energy companies kept 28% of US Gulf of Mexico crude oil production shut, or 513,8 thousand barrels daily, as of Thursday after Hurricane Ida hit platforms in the region.. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended flat but is lower currently. Brent crude added 0.2% to $75.67 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.46%

Gold prices are edging higher today. December gold slumped 2.5% to $1,749.40 an ounce on Thursday, the sharpest daily drop in nearly six weeks.

