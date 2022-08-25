Today's market summary​

The Dollar strengthening has reversed.

The US stock index futures are up currently.

Brent is edging higher currently as traders await more details on the potential lifting of US sanctions against Iran.

Gold prices are gaining.

Top daily news​

Equity indexes are mostly rising currently after US stocks closed higher on Wednesday despite negative housing data. Apple shares added 0.18%, Facebook shares rose 1.33% outperforming market on Wednesday despite reports Facebook news feed glitched for millions.

Forex news​

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.28% GBP USD +0.37% USD JPY -0.36% AUD USD +0.68%

The Dollar strengthening has reversed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday as July orders for durable goods were flat.

GBP/USD reversed its climbing on Wednesday while EUR/USD ended flat despite August flash purchasing managers’ index report showing that business activity in euro zone contracted for a second straight month. Euro and Pound are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY resumed climbing yesterday while AUD/USD resumed its sliding with both the Australian dollar and yen higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news​

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.7% Nikkei Index +0.4% Hang Seng Index +2.7% Australian Stock Index +0.6%

The US stock index futures are up currently ahead of Bureau of Labor Statistics reports on unemployment claims due today at 14:30 CET. The three main US stock indexes booked gains ranging from 0.2% to 0.4% Wednesday led by tech shares despite pending home sales data showing the housing market is slowing due to rising borrowing costs and high prices.

European stock indexes futures are advancing currently after closing down yesterday led by health care and media shares. Asian stock indexes futures are rising today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading gains while the stock exchange of Hong Kong delayed the market open due to extreme weather conditions stemming from typhoon Ma-on.

Commodity market news​

Commodities Change COPPER +0.12% WTI Crude +0.04%

Brent is edging higher currently as traders await more details on the potential lifting of US sanctions against Iran. Prices rose yesterday after the Energy Information Administration report showing domestic crude oil inventories fell by bigger than expected 3.3 million barrels last week while Saudi energy minister mentioned the possibility that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will cut production to support prices. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 1.2% and is higher currently. Brent crude gained 1.0% to $101.22 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news​

Metals Change Gold +0.58%

Gold prices are gaining currently. Spot gold added 0.16% to $1750.86 an ounce on Wednesday.

