Todays’ market summary
-
The Dollar weakening is intact.
-
Futures on three main US stock indexes are advancing.
-
Brent is extending losses currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today.
-
Gold prices are rising currently.
Top daily news
Global stocks are mostly advancing currently after Wall Street fell Monday third session in a row. Tesla lost 3.5% losing all gains from 35% rally triggered by Hertz deal news despite CEO Elon Musk telling Tesla’s valuation is high but has a good reason for why it’s justified, Microsoft shares fell 1.2% Monday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.34%
|GBP USD
|+0.75%
|USD JPY
|+0.05%
|AUD USD
|+0.06%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% on Monday despite Conference Board report its Leading Economic Index for the US Increased in November .
EUR/USD reversed its retreating Monday while GBP/USD continued sliding as the European Central Bank reported euro zone’s current account surplus grew in October as an expansion in services sector outweighed the contraction in goods trade. Pound is higher against the Dollar currently while euro is little changed. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s sliding yesterday with both yen lower against the Greenback currently and the Australian dollar higher.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.22%
|Nikkei Index
|+2.01%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.71%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.61%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are advancing currently. Wall Street stocks closed solidly lower on Monday after US Senator Joe Manchin said on Sunday that he would not support president Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better domestic investment Bill, potentially blocking its passage. After senator’s comments, Goldman Sachs trimmed its quarterly US GDP forecasts for 2022. The three main stock index benchmarks booked daily losses in the range of 1.1% to 1.2% led by financials and materials shares.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending lower Monday against the background of possibility of tighter restrictions being imposed over the Christmas holidays and into the new year in a number of European countries. Asian indexes are advancing today with Nikkei index leading gains buoyed by reports Beijing urged large private and state-owned property companies to acquire real estate projects from troubled developers.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.06%
|WTI Crude
|-0.12%
Brent is extending losses currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. US West Texas Intermediate WTI sank 3.7% and is lower currently. Brent fell 2.7% to $71.52 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.13%
Gold prices are rising currently . February gold slid 0.6% to $1794,60 an ounce on Monday.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.