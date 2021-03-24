Top daily news
US stock indices fell and the US dollar rose in response to statements by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell about possible tax hikes and a temporary increase in inflation. In addition, investors responded to the extension of lockdowns in a number of European countries after the suspension of Covid-19 vaccines.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|AUD CAD
|-0.21%
|EUR USD
|-0.23%
|GBP USD
|-0.42%
Today, the US dollar index continues to grow steadily. It has already updated its 4-month high. Investors reacted positively to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's statement about a possible tax hike for finance infrastructure projects. In addition, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed the opinion that the current inflation surge in the USA (+1.7% yoy in February 2021) is temporary. It also supported the dollar. The greenback was in high demand as a safe haven against the increased risks of a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, after the suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. British inflation data for February (+0.4% yoy) came out this morning: they turned out to be unexpectedly positive and surpassed forecasts (+0.8%). However, this did not affect the British pound rate, which continued to decline.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.94%
|S&P 500
|-0.76%
|Nasdaq 100
|-1.12%
|US Dollar Index
|+0.23%
US stocks dropped yesterday for the same reasons the US dollar strengthened. A possible tax hike, which was mentioned by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, could reduce the budget deficit by increasing the burden on corporations. The statement by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the current surge in inflation will be temporary (one-time) was taken by investors as a signal that the Fed rate could be raised before 2024. This can increase the debt (credit) burden on corporations. Yesterday's US economic data was negative. New home sales in February fell by 18.2%, which is more than expected (-6.5%). The data on durable orders in February and the Markit Manufacturing PMI for March will be released today in the US. The forecast is neutral. Also, the Fed representatives and its Cahir Jerome Powell are expected to speak.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|WTI Crude
|+1.73%
|Brent Crude Oil
|+1.74%
World oil prices slumped markedly on Tuesday for the 3rd day in a row. The EU and a number of other countries suspended the use of Western Covid-19 vaccines due to the side effects. In Germany, the quarantine has been extended until April 18. This is a negative factor, as the consumption of motor fuel may decrease. Brent approached the psychological level of $60 per barrel. According to the API, US oil reserves grew by 2.9 million barrels over the week. Investors are awaiting official stock data from the US Energy Information Administration. Recall that the next OPEC+ meeting will take place on April 1, the volumes of oil production in May will be discussed. World oil prices are rising this morning on news that a giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked the movement of all ships, including oil tankers.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.2%
|Silver/US Dollar
|+0.06%
Gold has been traded in a narrow range of $1715-1745 per ounce for 2 weeks. On the one hand, the strengthening of the greenback is a negative factor for precious metals prices. On the other hand, the risks of a new coronavirus pandemic support them.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1730 area
Gold reversed an early dip to weekly lows and was supported by a combination of factors. The USD witnessed profit-taking amid sliding US bond yields and extended some support.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.