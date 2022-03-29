“While early days yet, the positive noises coming from talks in Turkey have helped stock markets to move higher, while oil prices are coming under pressure for a second day.”
Peace deal hopes send markets soaring
“Today’s market has the feel of trades being unwound, as short positions in stocks are closed, and latecomers to the oil rally are chased out, following news that Russia was continuing to scale back operations around Kiev and that talks between the two sides continued to provide some progress. Russian forces are being redeployed towards eastern Ukraine it seems, which suggests that the attempt to overrun the whole country, or at least seize the capital, has been halted for the time being.”
Stocks in Europe surge
“European markets rallied hard on hopes of some kind of deal being hammered out that allows both sides to save face, and oil prices dropped on hopes that supply will recover, although it is unlikely that sanctions will end soon given Western wariness about rushing back to normal relations with Putin. The economic outlook is still not promising, either, and with US earnings season looming there is still doubt that equities can hold on to their recent gains.”
