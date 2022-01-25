US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.165.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 84.14.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 29 ticks and trading at 155.00.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 124 ticks Lower and trading at 4372.75.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1836.00. Gold is 57 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Mfg. Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/24/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/24/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Higher, and this is indicative of a Downside Day. Quite frankly up until the last 10 minutes of the trading session the markets were trading Lower. The Dow traded Higher by 99 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning the markets were correlated to the downside in that the USD, Bonds and Gold were trading Higher Monday morning and this is indicative of a Downside Day. The markets opened Lower and remained in negative territory until 3:48 PM EST and then turned positive in the final 10 minutes of the session. The major news of the day was Russia's stance with the Ukraine and the fact that the US may soon be sending troops to Eastern Europe. This is saber rattling at its worst. Does anyone remember history at all? World War One and Two were both started in Eastern Europe. Does anyone need a reprise of this? Not to mention what it will do to the financial markets. At one point yesterday the Dow was down by 1,100 points. I don't think we need a rerun.