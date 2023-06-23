Share:

EU mid-market update: EU PMI readings show momentum being lost in the region; Markets pricing slightly higher chance of 2 more FOMC hikes this year after Powell testimony.

Notes/observations

- Sentiment is balancing between central banks' messages of more interest-rate rises to come and the prospect of recession. Surprise contraction of flash services PMI out of France changed the market mood with a shift in peak rate expectations and lower bond yields across Europe, included a selloff in EUR and GBP as traders sought safe haven currencies of USD and JPY.

- Overall, the major EU PMI readings showed growth momentum being lost in the region with manufacturing, services and composite flash PMIs for June missing for Euro Zone, Germany, France and UK, with slight exception to French manufacturing PMI.

- US flash PMIs up next at 09:45 ET, to indicate strength of economy amidst a Fed that has vocalized importance of data ahead of July meeting.

- Asia closed lower with Hang Seng under-performing at -1.7%. EU indices are -0.2% to -0.6%. US futures are -0.3% to -0.8%. Gold +0.2%, DXY +0.7%; Commodity: Brent -1.5%, WTI -1.7%, TTF -4.8%; Crypto: BTC -0.3%, ETH -1.3%.

Asia

- Australia Jun Preliminary PMI Manufacturing registered its 4th straight contraction (48.6 v 48.4 prior).

- Japan June Preliminary PMI Manufacturing moved back into contraction (49.8 v 50.6 prior).

- Japan May National CPI Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.2%e; CPI Ex Fresh Food (Core) Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.1%e.

Europe

- June GfK Consumer Confidence: -24 v -27 prior [highest since Jan 2022].

Americas

- US Treasury Sec Yellen noted that recession remained a risk as Fed tightened policy. She believed the odds of US recession had eased.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter) noted that inflation rate was too high despite declining from peak levels. Demand was still elevated versus pre-Covid trends, which was boosting CPI. Yet to be convinced weakness feeding into inflation and thus comfortable with more hikes if inflation was not heading to target.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.07% at 454.40, FTSE -0.16% at 7,489.83, DAX -0.60% at 15,891.47, CAC-40 -0.22% at 7,187.35, IBEX-35 -0.39% at 9,328.49, FTSE MIB -0.55% at 27,259.00, SMI +0.46% at 11,235.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.52%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open generally lower and advanced into the red as the session wore on; Finland and Sweden closed for holiday; better performing sectors include health care and consumer discretionary; oil & gas subsector under pressure as Brent prices continue fall from yesterday; sectors pushing to the downside include energy and financials; Eni to acquire Neptune Energy; focus on release of CHMP decisions later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include CarMax.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Persimmon [PSN.UK] -3.0%, Taylor Wimpey [TW.UK] -2.5%, Barratt Developments [BDEV.UK] -2.0% (weakness from BoE rate hike, HSBC analyst cuts to Hold), Puma [PUM.DE] +1.5% (analyst action - raised to Buy at Societe Generale).

- Energy: Eni [ENI.IT] -1.5% (Eni and Var Energi to acquire Neptune Energy’s Norwegian oil and gas assets for EV ~$2.3B).

- Financials: Crest Nicholson [CRST.UK] -3.5% (analyst action - cut to Hold at HSBC).

- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] +5.0% (reaches confidential settlement with James Goetz in Zantac (ranitidine) litigation), Evotec [EVT.DE] +5.0% (analyst action - raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley).

- Industrials: Siemens Energy [ENR.DE] -31%, Siemens AG [SIE.DE] -3.0% (Siemens Energy withdraws profit guidance due to Siemens Gamesa technical review citing substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components - post close), Covestro [1COV.DE] +1.5% (reportedly waits for better offer; analyst action - raised to Buy at Stifel), Thyssenkrupp [TKA.DE] -2.0% (Hydrogen unit Nucera IPO range seen €19.00-21.50/shr with offer size €575-651M).

- Materials: SES-imagotag [SESL.FR] -54% (short-seller report).

Speakers

- ECB Chief Lagarde noted that ECB had made it a priority to take account of climate change.

- Philippines govt said to appoint Remolona as the next BSP govt (replaces Medalla).

- China Premier Li Qiang stated that the domestic economy had shown upward momentum. China was not a threat to the world but rather an opportunity.

Currencies/fixed income

- Risk aversion percolated in the session and picked up steam after France Services PMI moved into contraction. Dealers noted that sentiment was balancing between central banks' messages of more interest-rate rises to come and the prospects of recession. Contraction in France Services PMI putting recession fears on the front burner.

- EUR/USD fell back below the 1.09 level as recession concerns gripped the region. Bund yields declined over 10bps with the German 10-year yield below 2.35%.

- USD/JPY tested above 143 area during the Asian session but found some safe haven flows during the EU morning.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.3% v -0.7% prelim; Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.9% prelim.

- (UK) May Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: +0.1% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -1.7% v -2.0%e.

- (UK) May Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: +0.3% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -2.1% v -2.5%e.

- (HU) Hungary May Unemployment Rate: 3.8% v 3.9%e.

- (ES) Spain Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 4.2% v 3.8% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey June Economic Confidence: 101.1 v 103.7 prior.

- (TR) Turkey May Final Trade Balance: -$12.5B v -$12.7Be.

- (FR) France Jun Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 45.5 v 45.3e (5th month of contraction); Services PMI: 48.0 v 52.1e (1st contraction in 5 months; Composite PMI: # v 51.0e.

- (DE) Germany Jun Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 41.0 v 43.5e (12th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020); Services PMI: 54.1 v 56.3e; Composite PMI: 50.8 v 53.3e.

- (TH) Thailand Foreign Reserves w/e June 16th: $220.7B v $220.3B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 43.6 v 44.8e (12th straight contraction); Services PMI: 52.4 v 54.5e; Composite PMI: 50.3 v 52.5e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Jun 16th (RUB): 17.90T v 17.82T prior.

- (TR) Turkey May Foreign Tourist Arrivals Y/Y: 16.2% v 29.0% prior.

- (UK) Jun Preliminary Manufacturing PMI: 46.2 v 46.8e (11th straight contraction and lowest since Dec ); Services PMI: 53.7 v 54.8e; Composite PMI: 52.8 v 53.6e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR310B vs. INR310B indicated in 2030, 2036 and 2063 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (US) Fed’s Bullard at Irish conference.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB’s Vujcic (Croatia).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2031, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £5.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £2.0B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:00 (ES) ECB’s De Cos (Spain).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Jun 16th: No est v $593.7B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland May Money Supply M3 M/M: 0.5%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 7.2%e v 6.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:45 (IT) ECB’s Panetti (Italy).

- 09:00 (BE) Belgium June Business Confidence: -10.5e v -9.2 prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile May PPI M/M: No est v -0.4% prior.

- 09:45 (US) Jun Preliminary S&P/Markit Manufacturing PMI: 48.5e v 48.4 prior; Services PMI: 54.0e v 54.9 prior; Composite PMI: 53.5e v 54.3 prior.

- 11:00 (US) June Kansas City Fed Services Activity: No est v 3 prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Fitch on Poland).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 13:40 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Apr Supermarket Sales Y/Y: No est v 3.8% prior; Shop Center Sales: No est v 6.9% prior.