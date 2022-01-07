Rising wages and falling unemployment in the US have sparked further weakness in equities, with bets on a US rate hike soon increasing.
- NFPs miss headline expectations, but wages rise and unemployment shrinks
- Investors staring at a Fed rate hike in near future
- CPI, supermarkets and US banks dominate next week
Aside from the FTSE 100, which appears once again to be an island of calm amid the panic, most indices are firmly in the red, and a slightly better performance from the Dow has been reversed as a rise in US yields past their 2021 peak prompted another bout of selling. Once again investors have been taught not to follow the ADP report too closely – Wednesday’s stellar figure contrasts sharply with the lacklustre headline number in today’s NFPs. But it is not the headline we should be worried about – this time it’s the sharp drop in the unemployment rate and the bounce in earnings that has caused the lurch lower in stocks. A Fed rate hike in March is now a very real possibility, thanks it seems to the rude health in which the US economy finds itself.
Next week provides no let-up in inflation reporting, with both Chinese and US CPI on the calendar, and we can expect these to be keenly-watched, providing a focus for the first half of the week. For the second half, it is UK supermarkets and then US earnings that dominate. The former look at risk of some weakness after a good run higher during most of 2021, while the latter should be able to provide a rosier outlook thanks to the recent spike in yields.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
