Rising wages and falling unemployment in the US have sparked further weakness in equities, with bets on a US rate hike soon increasing.

NFPs miss headline expectations, but wages rise and unemployment shrinks

Investors staring at a Fed rate hike in near future

CPI, supermarkets and US banks dominate next week

Aside from the FTSE 100, which appears once again to be an island of calm amid the panic, most indices are firmly in the red, and a slightly better performance from the Dow has been reversed as a rise in US yields past their 2021 peak prompted another bout of selling. Once again investors have been taught not to follow the ADP report too closely – Wednesday’s stellar figure contrasts sharply with the lacklustre headline number in today’s NFPs. But it is not the headline we should be worried about – this time it’s the sharp drop in the unemployment rate and the bounce in earnings that has caused the lurch lower in stocks. A Fed rate hike in March is now a very real possibility, thanks it seems to the rude health in which the US economy finds itself.

Next week provides no let-up in inflation reporting, with both Chinese and US CPI on the calendar, and we can expect these to be keenly-watched, providing a focus for the first half of the week. For the second half, it is UK supermarkets and then US earnings that dominate. The former look at risk of some weakness after a good run higher during most of 2021, while the latter should be able to provide a rosier outlook thanks to the recent spike in yields.