In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting.

Today is a FED day, so everything can happen and that’s why we love trading.

Ahead of the FOMC, traders are optimistic, hitting the buy button as usual.

EURUSD is still below the 38,2% Fibonacci, with the potential for a further drop.

GBPUSD is currently testing a crucial support on 23,6%.

USDCAD continues a rather flat bullish correction, after a more significant decline.

NZDUSD is fighting to come back above the crucial horizontal support, after bouncing off the upper line of the wedge.

GBPJPY touches the 38,2% Fibonacci, which could have been positive, were it not for the overall weakening of the Sterling.

Silver is creating a right shoulder of the iH&S formation. Buyers still have a chance!