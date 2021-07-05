Top daily news

Global stock futures are mixed currently after SP500, Dow and Nasdaq ended at fresh records on Friday on back of a solid June jobs report. Apple shares rose 1.96%, Tesla shares added 0.14% Friday amid news the company managed to sell more than 200,000 vehicles last quarter despite rising prices and a shortage of computer chips.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.06% GBP USD -0.1% USD JPY +0.14%

The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, fell 0.3% on Friday after Bureau of Labor Statistics report unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in June from 5.8% in May when an decline to 5.6% was forecast.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD reversed their sliding Friday while Eurostat reported euro-zone producer prices rose 9.6% year-on-year in May. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY reversed its climbing Friday while AUD/USD reversed its retreating with both yen and the Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.35% Nikkei Index -0.53% Hang Seng Index -0.1% Australian Stock Index +0.3%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently with US markets closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.4% to 0.8% Friday after the Labor Department reported the US economy added a higher than expected 850,000 jobs in June.

European stock indexes are down currently after ending mixed on Friday with travel and leisure stocks leading gains. Asian indexes are mixed today with Nikkei index leading losses currently while data showed Japan's services sector activity shrank for the 17th straight month in June.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.06% WTI Crude -0.02%

Brent is edging lower currently as OPEC+ ministers resume talks today. Prices ended mixed on Friday after OPEC+ failed to reach a deal on oil output policy for a second day running on Friday because the United Arab Emirates blocked some aspects of the pact saying it supported releasing more oil but not extending remaining cuts beyond April 2022 without an agreement to revise its own output baseline. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures slipped 0.1% and is lower currently. September Brent crude added 0.4% to $76.17 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.23%

Gold prices are edging higher today. August gold added 0.4% settling at $1783.30 on Friday, posting the third straight session gain.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.