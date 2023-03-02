Share:

General trend

- Most markets in Asia trade flat to slightly down Thursday after the large gains the day before following bullish Chinese Official Manufacturing PMI figures (Govt Official): 52.6 V 50.7E.

- Tesla stock declines as the company held its 2023 Investor Day [No significant news was announced, with the event concentrated on CEO Musk outlining the company’s “Master Plan 3”.

- which ambitiously plans for a total switch to EVs and $10 trillion in spending to create a “sustainable energy future”.].

- US equity FUT’s were slightly down.

- Fast Retailing rises ahead of monthly sales figures.

- Hang Seng trades modestly lower, rallied >4% on Wed.

- CNH also sees modest drop after prior rally, similar trading session seen for the commodity currencies.

- UST yields extended rise during Asia.

- Strong demand seen at 10-yr JGB auction [highest BTC since 2005].

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- European inflation data due later today.

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr to speak on Mar 3rd, the comments will focus on sustainable growth and productivity.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,264.

- (AU) Australia Jan Building Approvals M/M: -27.6% v -7.0%e.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) taps Mastercard and others to test CBDC Use Cases.

- (AU) ACCC (competition regulator): Will be investigating a number of businesses for potential "greenwashing" following an internet sweep.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: +1.8% v -3.4% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2051 bonds.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.1% at 20,390.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,308.

- (HK) Hong Kong Exchange plans market cap threshold reduction for advanced tech IPOs - HK Press.

-(CN) China Pres Xi: China calls for talks on Ukraine; China's position on Ukraine issue is consistent and clear - comments after meeting with Belarus Pres.

- (CN) US said to have begun lobbying allies to sanction China if they provide military aid to Russia – press.

- (CN) China Human Resources Min: Employment will continue to improve in 2023, remains stable overall; employment was better than expected in Jan-Feb.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY73B v CNY107B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net drains CNY227B v drains CNY193B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8808 v 6.9400 prior.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 27,564.

- (JP) JAPAN Q4 CAPITAL SPENDING (CAPEX) Y/Y: 7.7% V 7.1%E.

- (JP) Japan end-Feb Monetary Base: ¥651.8T v ¥651.9T prior; Y/Y: -1.6% v -3.8% prior.

- (JP) Japan Feb Consumer Confidence: 31.1 v 32.0e.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Takata: Reiterates must maintain current massive monetary easing.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) JGB bond market survey: Market functioning worsening.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) JAPAN MOF SELLS ¥2.7T V ¥2.7T INDICATED IN 0.5% 10-YEAR JGBS; AVG YIELD: 0.500% V 0.485% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 7.55X V 4.6X PRIOR [highest BTC since 2005].

- (JP) Japan Lower House expected to vote on the BOJ appointments on Mar 9th (Thurs) - Japanese press.

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens flat at 2,414.

- (KR) South Korea Feb PMI Manufacturing: 48.5 v 48.5 prior.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Industrial Production M/M: +2.9% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -12.7% v -9.5%e.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Cyclical Leading Index: -0.3 v -0.5 prior – update.

- (KR) South Korean Finance Minister: All Ministries will do utmost to achieve export growth for 2023.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 2-year Monetary Stabilization Bonds: Yield 3.965%.

Other Asia

- (TW) US Pentagon: US State Dept approves the potential sale of F-16 munitions and related equipment to Taiwan.

- (TH) THAILAND JAN CUSTOMS TRADE BALANCE: -$4.65B V -$1.3BE.

North America

- (US) US 10-year Treasury yield rises to 4.0160%, the highest since Nov 2022; 2-year UST yield rises to 4.9080% [highest since 2007].

- (US) FEB ISM MANUFACTURING: 47.7 V 48.0E; PRICES PAID: 51.3 V 45.0E.

- (US) Fed's Kashkari (voter): Inflation is very high, FED job is to bring it back to 2% target, leaning towards pushing policy path higher vs December view of 5.4%.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Repeats Fed is not there yet on inflation.

Europe

- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): App roll-offs could rise to €20B a month from July; Reiterates significant hikes beyond Mar are necessary.

- (UK) Senior EU official indicates EU willing to sign MOU on financial services regulation with UK in aftermath of new N. Ireland deal - FT (update).

- (UK) BOE Gov Bailey: Further increase in Bank Rate may turn out to be appropriate but nothing is decided; Caution against saying we're done on rates.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0672-1.0644 ; JPY 136.48-136.02 ; AUD 0.6766-0.6728 ;NZD 0.6270-0.6223.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,839/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $77.73/brl; Copper -0.7% at $4.1380/lb.