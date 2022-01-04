US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.405.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 76.68.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 157.24.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 72 ticks Higher and trading at 4804.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1802.70. Gold is 26 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/03/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/03/22

Bias Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were pointed Lower and that usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 247 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary So now 2022 is here and it started off with a bang as the indices were trading Higher premarket and continued throughout the session yesterday. Do we have challenges for this year? Yes, we have plenty of them. First and foremost, Covid 19, inflation, the upcoming interest rate hikes and geopolitical events that have nothing to do with the markets but effect the markets in any case. Today we have Jolts Job Openings and Total Vehicle Sales, both of which are major and proven market movers.