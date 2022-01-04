US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 96.405.
Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 76.68.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 157.24.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 72 ticks Higher and trading at 4804.00.
Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1802.70. Gold is 26 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/03/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/03/22
Bias Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were pointed Lower and that usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 247 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary So now 2022 is here and it started off with a bang as the indices were trading Higher premarket and continued throughout the session yesterday. Do we have challenges for this year? Yes, we have plenty of them. First and foremost, Covid 19, inflation, the upcoming interest rate hikes and geopolitical events that have nothing to do with the markets but effect the markets in any case. Today we have Jolts Job Openings and Total Vehicle Sales, both of which are major and proven market movers.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.