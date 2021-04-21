Growth in covid cases around the world continues to raise the risk of fresh strains developing over the coming months. UK inflation is on the rise, yet remains low enough to maintain an easy monetary stance. Netflix earnings have highlighted its struggles for those seeking to meet lofty market expectations.

European markets recovery, yet fears remain over global Covid cases.

UK inflation on the rise, although central banks appear willing to overlook for now.

Netflix highlight struggles for elevated stock valuations.

European markets are in recovery mode today, with stocks turning upward to regain lost ground after sharp declines yesterday. Markets are caught between optimism over vaccination progress at home, and the fact that global efforts to combat the pandemic remain reliant upon economic restrictions until vaccines are widespread. With just 6% of the global population having received a jab, the experiences in Brazil and India highlight the difficulties controlling the virus in the absence of widespread protection. The latest Indian surge has seen the country top 2,000 deaths and 200,000 cases in a day, with the widespread nature of the virus meaning we are likely to soon see dangerous mutations that could bypass current vaccines.

UK inflation data saw an uptick in prices thanks to the rising cost of clothes and fuel, with CPI reaching 0.7% in March. Despite a connection between rising inflation and monetary tightening, todays reading provided little grounds for pessimism given widespread expectations of a sharper rise into 0.8%. Jerome Powell continues the point out the expectation that inflation will be “a little higher” as recovery gains traction, but for the most part central banks appear to remain committed to their supportive stance given ongoing economic struggles.

Netflix earnings have provided grounds for pessimism around the tech sector, with a sharp decline in subscriber growth highlighting the potential for 2020 outperformers to lose traction as we move through the pandemic. Interestingly, while a significant miss on subscriber growth hurt the share price, traders largely overlook an impressive rise in both revenues and EPS. With many of the US banks failing to see their share price reflect the impressive growth in profits, it is becoming clear that the elevated nature of the US stocks will limit the upside associated with outperformance.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 4 points higher, at 33,825.