European markets are on the rise, with inflation fears saw over the course of the week starting to ease. Meanwhile, with commodity prices having suffered losses over the course of the week, miners are on the back foot.

Europe has followed their US and Asian counterparts higher as sentiment finally picks up on the final day of a largely downbeat week of trade. A raft of inflation data releases has provided a constant undertone of fear, with a surge in PPI and CPI out of the US and China highlighting the theme that will dominate the months ahead. Nonetheless, this has been something central bankers have warned us about, and for the time being this jump in prices can be explained away as representing the kind of transitory price movements predicted by the Fed. Fortunately for the Federal Reserve, their plan to expand their inflation target to an average target allows for such overshoot. However, it seems likely that this is something we will see across the likes of the ECB and BoE unless they plan to rapidly withdraw stimulus in a bid to combat the potential temporary surge in prices that come alongside reopening moves.

UK-listed miners have come under some pressure in early trade, with commodity prices taking a hit alongside wider market sentiment. Weakness across nickel, copper, and iron ore comes after a period of substantial gains, with some believing that higher inflation could ultimately cut short monetary policy and weaken the case for rapid industrial growth. Nonetheless, the wider bull story for materials does remain in place despite current jitters, and dip buyers will no doubt come back into play before long.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 168 points higher, at 34,189.