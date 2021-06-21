Fears over an increasingly hawkish Fed appear to have been eased today, with markets throughout Europe and the US on the rise. Meanwhile, domestic travel stocks continue be favoured over the airlines.
- Markets rebound after FOMC-led declines
- Inflation remains a concern, with BoE coming into focus
- Domestic travel stocks in favour over risky airline stocks
The US open has helped to lift sentiment throughout Europe, as markets fight back despite the ramp-up in fears over a ramp-up in hawkish sentiment throughout central banks. Friday’s sharp declines had resulted in a dramatic 3% decline the Japanese Nikkei overnight, yet Western markets appear to have a different idea as the Dow leads the US and European recovery. Recent declines in the US 10-year yield highlighted growing fears that rampant inflation would soon result in a move to withdraw stimulus before the economic recovery had fully played out. However, today has seen yields rise, with traders instead focusing on the economic resurgence that looks likely irrespective of whether we see a gradual tightening of conditions over the coming years. For traders, we continue to see a focus on central banks, with the Bank of England coming into play on Thursday.
Domestic travel stocks have fared well today as Boris Johnson spoke with optimism over the ability to remove all restrictions by the 19 July deadline. With Delta Covid cases on the rise of late, there have been significant fears that so-called ‘freedom day’ would be an elusive target that is always just out of reach. However, the vaccination programme has picked up once again, and the government looks likely to focus on a domestic recovery rather than ramping up efforts to reopen borders swiftly. Thus for investors, a domestic focus makes sense given how the continued emergence of new variants will continue to stifle international travel.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
