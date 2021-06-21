Fears over an increasingly hawkish Fed appear to have been eased today, with markets throughout Europe and the US on the rise. Meanwhile, domestic travel stocks continue be favoured over the airlines.

Markets rebound after FOMC-led declines

Inflation remains a concern, with BoE coming into focus

Domestic travel stocks in favour over risky airline stocks

The US open has helped to lift sentiment throughout Europe, as markets fight back despite the ramp-up in fears over a ramp-up in hawkish sentiment throughout central banks. Friday’s sharp declines had resulted in a dramatic 3% decline the Japanese Nikkei overnight, yet Western markets appear to have a different idea as the Dow leads the US and European recovery. Recent declines in the US 10-year yield highlighted growing fears that rampant inflation would soon result in a move to withdraw stimulus before the economic recovery had fully played out. However, today has seen yields rise, with traders instead focusing on the economic resurgence that looks likely irrespective of whether we see a gradual tightening of conditions over the coming years. For traders, we continue to see a focus on central banks, with the Bank of England coming into play on Thursday.

Domestic travel stocks have fared well today as Boris Johnson spoke with optimism over the ability to remove all restrictions by the 19 July deadline. With Delta Covid cases on the rise of late, there have been significant fears that so-called ‘freedom day’ would be an elusive target that is always just out of reach. However, the vaccination programme has picked up once again, and the government looks likely to focus on a domestic recovery rather than ramping up efforts to reopen borders swiftly. Thus for investors, a domestic focus makes sense given how the continued emergence of new variants will continue to stifle international travel.