Markets on the back foot despite Russia alleviating energy price spike

A Russian pledge to help alleviate the natural gas crunch sparked a 8% pullback this afternoon. Markets remain at risk given ongoing plethora of concerns, with todays ADP rise doing little to alleviate the negative sentiment.

Markets turn lower, with energy price volatility continuing to concern traders

Labour, materials, and logistical concerns bring fears over fourth-quarter growth

ADP payrolls rise, with businesses fighting to fill roles

Another day of major volatility for financial markets, with declines across the board driving the VIX higher once again. Commodity volatility remains a key concern for traders, with natural gas continuing to surprise after first breaking higher and then tumbling back to bring the steepest one-day decline this year. Russian promises to ramp up supplies to Europe has helped provide some respite, yet concerns remain over whether the Russians will go far enough in a bid to drive down prices.

The end of 2021 appears daunting for a whole host of reasons, with supply-chain difficulties, labour shortages, and soaring input prices all serving to dampen sentiment for businesses. There is little worry that consumer and corporate demand is lacking, yet there are major questions over whether firms will be capable of fulfilling that need. Instead, we are faced with a potential end to the year where sky-high input prices drive down margins, and the already dwindling inventories soon result in empty shelves. The Chinese warned businesses to grab as much energy as possible, while Boris Johnson noted it may make sense to buy early this Christmas. Ultimately, businesses and consumers alike could be faced with a festive season characterised by scarcity rather than the usual excess.

Today’s ADP payrolls figure provided a somewhat unsurprising rise for the month of September, with the 568k gain driven largely by a major increase in leisure and hospitality jobs. This period looks likely to be dominated by the question over whether companies can find people with the right skills and location for the jobs in hand, with a record high number of vacancies in the US highlighting that it is an employee’s market. From a market perspective, a jump in payrolls simply serves as a fresh reason to be fearful. After all, with inflation likely to continue its push higher, a healthy jobs market could be the key factor determining exactly when we will see the Federal Reserve push towards a tighter monetary policy.