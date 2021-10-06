Markets on the back foot despite Russia alleviating energy price spike

A Russian pledge to help alleviate the natural gas crunch sparked a 8% pullback this afternoon. Markets remain at risk given ongoing plethora of concerns, with todays ADP rise doing little to alleviate the negative sentiment.
- Markets turn lower, with energy price volatility continuing to concern traders
- Labour, materials, and logistical concerns bring fears over fourth-quarter growth
- ADP payrolls rise, with businesses fighting to fill roles
Another day of major volatility for financial markets, with declines across the board driving the VIX higher once again. Commodity volatility remains a key concern for traders, with natural gas continuing to surprise after first breaking higher and then tumbling back to bring the steepest one-day decline this year. Russian promises to ramp up supplies to Europe has helped provide some respite, yet concerns remain over whether the Russians will go far enough in a bid to drive down prices.
The end of 2021 appears daunting for a whole host of reasons, with supply-chain difficulties, labour shortages, and soaring input prices all serving to dampen sentiment for businesses. There is little worry that consumer and corporate demand is lacking, yet there are major questions over whether firms will be capable of fulfilling that need. Instead, we are faced with a potential end to the year where sky-high input prices drive down margins, and the already dwindling inventories soon result in empty shelves. The Chinese warned businesses to grab as much energy as possible, while Boris Johnson noted it may make sense to buy early this Christmas. Ultimately, businesses and consumers alike could be faced with a festive season characterised by scarcity rather than the usual excess.
Today’s ADP payrolls figure provided a somewhat unsurprising rise for the month of September, with the 568k gain driven largely by a major increase in leisure and hospitality jobs. This period looks likely to be dominated by the question over whether companies can find people with the right skills and location for the jobs in hand, with a record high number of vacancies in the US highlighting that it is an employee’s market. From a market perspective, a jump in payrolls simply serves as a fresh reason to be fearful. After all, with inflation likely to continue its push higher, a healthy jobs market could be the key factor determining exactly when we will see the Federal Reserve push towards a tighter monetary policy.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.