It seems the entire Forex market is being dominated by the anticipation of the Bank of Japan’s potential intervention in the currency markets as the currency edges towards the 32-year low against the USD.
The Finance Minister, Mr Suzuki, has been on the wires saying he was checking the currency with heightened interest. Basically, trying to warn the markets that they will yet again intervene if it trades much lower. But what impact will this have? Forex traders already expect this to happen. It is priced in, yet the JPY continues to slide. Undoubtedly the 150 zone is likely to put in some short-term resistance and it may struggle for a while to push through, but ultimately the JPY is where it is for a very good reason.
The continued, ultra-low interest rate policy held by the BOJ is having the obvious and desired effect. Whilst this policy remains in place and in the light of ever-increasing US bond yields, the 150 resistance level will be short-lived and the next range is likely to be 150-152. (Kashkari, a FOMC policy member is on the wires again this week saying there will be “ no pause in rate hikes whilst inflation continues on its path higher.”
Also, bare in mind the last time the BOJ intervened was 5 points lower at 145. The currency hung there for a couple of days then continued on its path lower. The very fact that everyone is talking about 150 as resistance, is a clear sign to me that there could be trouble ahead for those short Yen traders!
Buying the JPY, and expecting the BOJ to intervene at the 150 is risky business. For me, the underlying Yen weakest is here to stay at least until they lift their ultra-low cap on bond rates.
