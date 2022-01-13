US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 94.815.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 82.69.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 9 ticks and trading at 155.24.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 16 ticks Higher and trading at 4720.25.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1822.00. Gold is 53 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Japanese Nikkei and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Milan and Spanish Ibex exchanges which are Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 10 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/12/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/12/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation yesterday morning. The markets geared to the Upside as the Dow gained 38 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday morning we saw all the instruments that we use for Markt Correlation purposes pointed Higher. Whenever you have a situation where all instruments are pointed Higher or conversely point lower; you don't have correlation. Upon seeing this we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and in truth, the markets traded Mixed until the last half hour of the session. That's when the bulls jumped in and propelled the markets Higher. Today we have PPI, Core PPI both of which are important and help to measure and gauge inflation as well as the Weekly Unemployment Claims.