EU Mid-Market Update: Markets mixed following yesterday's selloff and ahead of ECB rate decision on Thursday; UK PM-elect Truss reveals her energy aid plans while Russia demands Western sanctions to be lifted to restart Nord Stream 1.

Notes/Observations

-Muted volatility across markets following yesterday’s selloff in equities due to weekend news from Gazprom, as US returns from Labor day holiday. A weak JPY (Yen) is pushing USDJPY to 24-year highs and even cross pairs such as EURJPY to 18-month highs.

-Germany data missed as July factory orders came in -13.6% YoY and +1.1% MoM. Germany Aug construction PMI lower than month ago levels at 42.6.

-In the UK, PM-elect has provided further details on her energy aid plans once she takes office, including a £40B package for businesses, on top of £130B aid for households to freeze their energy bills over winter. UK construction PMI beat but remains in contraction territory at 49.2.

-Russia’s Gazprom in a statement reiterated Nord Stream 1 will not be launched until Siemens Energy repairs equipment which require Western sanctions on Russia to be lifted; German govt confirmed decision has been taken to keep the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim II nuclear power plants in standby mode beyond the legal decommissioning date of Dec 31st, 2022 until mid-April 2023 and start them up for power production, if necessary

- Central Banks continue to tighten as Australia’s RBA raised cash rate by 50bps to 2.35%, as expected, noting inflation to peak later this year. Follows a trend of Central Banks and senior officials penciling in inflationary peaks.

-Plethora of ECB speaker commentary from Stournaras, Centeno, Kazaks and Scicluna ahead of ECB Interest Rate decision on Thurs. Consensus is for 75bps hike.

- Asia closed mixed with ASX200 underperforming at -0.4%. EU indices are mixed to higher, with bond yields also mixed. US futures are strong in the green. Gold +0.1%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent -1.5%, WTI +1.2%, UK Nat Gas -13,6%; Crypto: BTC +1.2%, ETH +6.3%

Asia

-(AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 50BPS TO 2.35%; as expected.

-(AU) Australia Q2 Current Account (A$): 18.3B v 21.5Be.

-(PH) Philippines Aug CPI Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.4%e (5th month above target range).

-(JP) Japan July Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.2%e.

-(JP) Japan July Household Spending Y/Y: 3.4% v 4.2%e.

-(NZ) New Zealand Aug Job Advertisements M/M: 4.6% v +1.3% prior.

-(JP) Japan PM Kishida said to consider a meeting with US President Biden during Sept.

-(ID) Indonesia Trade Min: YTD palm oil output 31.99Mt; Expect 2023 palm oil production at 56Mt.

-(PH) Philippines Fin Min Diokno: Inflation to stay elevated for rest of 2022; Expected to peak in Q3.

-(JP) Japan PM Kishida: To cut back on covid infection data collection; Confirms to shorten COVID isolation time to 7 days from 10 days.

Ukraine conflict

-(RU) US President Biden responds no to question if Russia should be considered state sponsor of terrorism.

-(RU) Pres Putin said to be attending Russia's 'Vostok' military exercises involving foreign forces including China.

-(RU) Russia said to be buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea.

-(UR) Ukraine Presidential Advisor Arestovich: Ukrainian counter-offensive actions are taking place not only in the south of Ukraine, but also in the east and southeast.

Europe

-(TR) Turkey President Erdogan: Turkey does not have a natural gas problem.

- (PL) Poland PM Morawiecki: Believe cycle of rate hikes is coming to an end.

-(RU) Russia First Dep Energy Min Sorokin: Confirms Russia conducting test drills to create a benchmark for oil prices.

- (RU) Russia Econ Min Reshetnikov: Domestic GDP may fall 2.9% in 2022; In base case scenario Russia will return to growth 2023-2024.

Americas

-(PE) Lawmakers in Peru said to vote to remove the head of Congress.

-(BR) Brazil Central Bank Gov Campos Neto: Not thinking of rate cuts right now; there is still work to be done on inflation; Central Bank evaluating a final rate hike.

-(US) NHC issues update on Tropical Storm Earl: Expected to become a hurricane this week.

-(BR) Brazil Leftist Presidential Candidate Lula: Brazil needs a new tax regime.

Energy

-(CN) Russia to increase electricity exports to China by 20% in 2022.

-(JP) Japan Ministry: Should consider new gas consumption rules.

-(ES) Spain Energy Min Ribera: Reiterates EU ministers may set Russian gas price cap.

-(RU) Russia Energy Min: Will respond to price caps on oil by shipping more to Asia; Considering setting up own insurer to facilitate trade of oil.

-(UK) PM-elect Truss gives details on UK Energy bills: Will provide £130B to freeze energy bills below £2.0K.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.26% at 414.48, FTSE +0.34% at 7,312.11, DAX +0.38% at 12,808.88, CAC-40 +0.15% at 6,102.60, IBEX-35 +0.14% at 7,873.57, FTSE MIB -0.17% at 21,444.00, SMI +0.64% at 10,888.74, S&P 500 Futures +0.55%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open modestly higher and maintained a slight upward bias through the early part of the session; sectors among those leading higher are consumer discretionary and financials; lagging sectors include energy and telecom; automotive subsector supported after Volkswagen announces spin-off of Porsche unit; Credit Suisse sells its global trust business to Butterfield and Gasser; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ashtead Group [AHT.UK] -3% (earnings), Remy Cointreau [RCO.FR] -2% (analyst action).

- Energy: Fortum [FUM1V.FI] +6% (financing), Uniper [UN01.DE] -1.5% (LNG supply agreement).

- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] +2% (divestment).

- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] +2.5% (to proceed with Porsche IPO).

- Utilities: Centrica [CNA.UK] +3% (UK plan to freeze energy bills; financing needs).

Speakers

-(UK) BOE’s Mann (hawkish) said whether the BOE should raise rates by 75bps is an important question; Concerned gradual rate rises not curbing inflation.

-(JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will call on oil producing countries to increase production.

-(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Confirms fund requests from ministries for FY23 was ¥110T; Will decide fuel subsidy extension based on prices and other factors.

-IMF Chief Georgieva: Monetary policy should be tightened further.

-(GR) ECB's Stournaras (Greece, dove): EU inflation is close to its peak; Inflation will start steady deceleration.

-(PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal, neutral): Monetary policy must be patient in supply shock; ECB may achieve inflation goal with slow normalization.

-(EU) ECB's Kazaks (Latvia, hawk): Broad, protracted recession could slow rate hikes; ECB will hike above neutral rate if needed.

-(EU) ECB's Scicluna (Malta): Determining when to use new TPI tool is a major challenge.

Currencies/fixed Income

-A slightly weaker USD in risk on moves. JPY significantly weaker as USDJPY pushes to 24-year highs at 141.7.

-GBPUSD higher following new PM announcement and energy aid packages, current at 1.156.

-EURUSD muted trading around parity at 0.994.

Economic data

-(UK) Aug BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 0.5% v +1.6% prior; Total sales: +1.0% v +2.3% prior.

-(NL) Netherlands Aug CPI M/M: 2.0% v 2.1% prior; Y/Y: 12.0% v 10.3% prior; EU Harmonized M/M: 2.4% v 2.2% prior; Y/Y: 13.7% v 11.6% prior.

-(DE) Germany July Factory Orders M/M: -1.1% V -0.7%E; Y/Y: -13.6% V -13.4%E.

-(FI) Finland Aug Preliminary Trade Balance: -€1.3B v -€0.7B prior.

-(CZ) Czech July National Trade Balance (CZK): -22.8B v -20.5Be.

-(CZ) Czech July Industrial Output Y/Y: -1.9% v -0.5%e.

-(DE) Germany Aug Construction PMI: 42.6 v 43.7 prior.

-(TW) Taiwan Aug CPI Y/Y: 2.7% v 3.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.7%e; WPI Y/Y: 11.5% v 13.1% prior.

-*(UK) Aug Construction PMI : 49.2 v 48.1e (2nd straight contraction).

Fixed income issuance

-(FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell EUR-denominated May 2043 bond via syndicate; guidance seen at +8bps to May 2040 bond.

-(ID) Indonesia sells total IDR9.0T vs. IDR9.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds.

-(ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sells total €4.65B vs. €4.0-5.0B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month bills.

-(UK) DMO sells £3.5B in 0.25% Jan 2025 GILTS; Avg Yield: 3.182% V 2.231% prior; Bid-To-Cover: 2.57x v 2.53x prior; Tail: 0.9BPS v 0.5BPS prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Q2 GDP Q/Q: No est v 1.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.0% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: % v % prior; bid-to-cover: x v x prior.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell 2026 and 2046 I/L Bonds (Bundei).

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO) (prior €M with # bids recd).

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 0.1152% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 4.28x prior (Aug 2nd 2022).

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Gross Fixed Investment: No est v 6.2% prior.

- 07:30 (TR) Turkey Aug Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER): No est v 54.01 prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:45 (US) Aug Final S&P/Markit Services PMI: 44.1e v 44.1 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 45.0 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Aug ISM Services Index: No est v 56.7 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 17:00 (CL) Chile Central Bank (BCCH) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Overnight Rate Target by 50bps to 10.25%.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea July Current Account (BOP): No est v $5.6B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v $3.6B prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 GDP Q/Q: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.3% prior.

- 22:35 (CN) China to sell 1-year and 5-year Upsized Bonds.

- 23:00 (ID) Indonesia Aug Foreign Reserves: No est v $132.2B prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand to sell THB25B in 2028 Bonds.