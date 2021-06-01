Top daily news

Stocks are mixed currently with commodities and gold extending gains ahead of US markets opening after long Memorial Day weekend.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.08% GBP USD +0.25% USD JPY -0.14% AUD USD +0.24%

The Dollar weakening continues currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.2% Monday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Monday as federal statistics office Destatis reported the German consumer price index rose 2.5% on the year in May. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD reversed its sliding Monday while USD/JPY reversed its climbing with both Australian dollar and yen higher against the greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.34% Nikkei Index -0.65% Hang Seng Index +1.02% Australian Stock Index -0.41%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently while US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 1.616 ahead of Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI report today at 16:00 CET. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.1% to 0.2% Friday ahead of long Memorial Day weekend.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending lower Monday with markets closed in United Kingdom for a holiday. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Shanghai Composite leading gains as Caixin reported China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +1.46% WTI Crude +1.2%

Brent is edging higher today. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia are meeting today. Analysts expect OPEC+ will stay the course on plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July. Prices closed higher Monday with Brent trading near US$70 a barrel on improving global growth prospects. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.9% and is higher currently. Brent rose 0.9% to $69.32 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.35%

Gold prices are extending gains currently. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1907.06 an ounce on Monday.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.