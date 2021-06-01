Top daily news
Stocks are mixed currently with commodities and gold extending gains ahead of US markets opening after long Memorial Day weekend.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.08%
|GBP USD
|+0.25%
|USD JPY
|-0.14%
|AUD USD
|+0.24%
The Dollar weakening continues currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.2% Monday.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Monday as federal statistics office Destatis reported the German consumer price index rose 2.5% on the year in May. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD reversed its sliding Monday while USD/JPY reversed its climbing with both Australian dollar and yen higher against the greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.34%
|Nikkei Index
|-0.65%
|Hang Seng Index
|+1.02%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.41%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently while US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 1.616 ahead of Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI report today at 16:00 CET. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.1% to 0.2% Friday ahead of long Memorial Day weekend.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending lower Monday with markets closed in United Kingdom for a holiday. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Shanghai Composite leading gains as Caixin reported China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+1.46%
|WTI Crude
|+1.2%
Brent is edging higher today. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia are meeting today. Analysts expect OPEC+ will stay the course on plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July. Prices closed higher Monday with Brent trading near US$70 a barrel on improving global growth prospects. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.9% and is higher currently. Brent rose 0.9% to $69.32 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.35%
Gold prices are extending gains currently. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1907.06 an ounce on Monday.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
