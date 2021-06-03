Top daily news
Global equities are mixed currently ahead of the weekly US unemployment report and May private payrolls data after US stocks eked small gains on Wednesday. Tesla shares fell 3% amid news Tesla recalls 6,000 cars over the risk of loose bolts, Amazon shares added 0.48% Wednesday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.27%
|GBP USD
|-0.36%
|USD JPY
|+0.23%
|AUD USD
|-0.18%
The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 400 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 406 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.04% Wednesday as Wards Auto reported a total number of cars and trucks sold domestically during the previous month declined more than expected.
GBP/USD reversed its sliding while EUR/USD reversed its climbing on Wednesday despite European Union statistics office Eurostat report euro-zone producer prices climbed by more than expected in April. USD/JPY reversed its sliding Wednesday while AUD/USD ended little changed with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.19%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.37%
|Hang Seng Index
|-1.37%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.16%
The US stock futures are down currently with the 10-year US Treasuries yield at 1.593% ahead of Institute for Supply Management Services PMI report today at 16:00 CET. The three main US stock indexes booked gains ranging from 0.07% to 0.14% Wednesday led by energy shares.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending higher Wednesday with autos stocks leading gainers. Asian stock indexes are mostly rising today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading losses as Caixin private gauge of China’s services sector retreated in May due to shrinking overseas demand still expanding for 13 straight months.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.51%
|WTI Crude
|+0.37%
Brent is extending gains currently. Prices advanced Wednesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to maintain their plan to gradually ease supply curbs through July. Energy Information Administration report on US crude inventories is due today at 17:00 CET, delayed a day due to the Memorial Day holiday. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 1.6% and is higher currently. Brent crude rose 1.6% to $71.35 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.84%
Gold prices are edging lower today. June gold inched up 0.3% to $1909.90 an ounce on Wednesday, the highest finish since early January.
