Top daily news

Stock index futures are pointing in different directions currently after SP500 and Nasdaq closed at fresh records on Monday. Facebook shares rose 4.18% after a US judge dismissed the antitrust complaint filed last year by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general which claimed Facebook violated antitrust laws by buying photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp in order to cut off emerging competitive threats and protect its monopoly. Alphabet shares slid 0.11% on Monday in after-hours on a report that the Justice Department is actively pursuing a probe on Google's business that places ads on others' websites.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.13% GBP USD -0.14% USD JPY -0.04% AUD USD -0.29%

The dollar strengthening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% on Monday as Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said the Fed has made “substantial further progress” towards its inflation goal in order to begin tapering asset purchases.

EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continued sliding Monday despite federal statistics office Destatis report the index of import prices in Germany rose more than expected in May. Both are lower currently. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY’s continuing retreating Monday with Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently while yen is higher still.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.13% Nikkei Index -0.57% Hang Seng Index -0.75% Australian Stock Index -0.53%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of the Conference Board report on consumer confidence at 16:00 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields declined toward 1.48% currently. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded daily returns ranging from -0.44% to 0.98% Monday with big tech companies including Facebook, Apple and Amazon leading gains.

European stock indexes are up currently after ending lower in a choppy session Monday led by travel and leisure shares. Asian indexes are mostly down today with Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index leading losses.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.06% WTI Crude +0.18%

Brent is edging higher ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed lower Monday weighed by spiking in Covid-19 cases in Asia and Europe. US West Texas Intermediate WTI slid 1.5% but is higher currently. Brent fell 2% to $74.68 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Silver -0.28%

Gold prices are edging back currently. August gold rose 0.2% to $1780.70 an ounce on Monday scoring back-to-back gains.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.