Global equities are mixed currently after US stocks eked small gains on Wednesday. Amazon shares added 0.19% Wednesday amid news it would acquire the MGM studios for US$8.45 billion, Tesla shares rose 2.39% after reports Tesla is set to take the unusual step of paying in advance for chips to overcome supply shortage.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.25% GBP USD -0.03% USD JPY -0.01% AUD USD +0.15%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 427 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 444 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, jumped 0.4% Wednesday as Federal Reserve vice-chairman Randal Quarles said he was open to talks on reducing some of the US. central bank's emergency support for the economy.

EUR/USD joined GBP/USD’s continuing sliding on Wednesday as European Central Bank’s Executive Board’s Director Fabio Panetta said it was too early to taper its emergency bond buying program. Euro is on the rise against the Dollar currently while Pound is lower still. USD/JPY reversed its sliding Wednesday while AUD/USD reversed its climbing with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.15% Nikkei Index -0.33% Hang Seng Index +0.07% Australian Stock Index +0.12%

The US stock futures are down currently with the 10-year US Treasuries yield at 1.581% ahead of Durable Goods Orders data today at 14:30 CET today. The three main US stock indexes booked returns ranging from 0.03% to 0.59% Wednesday led by tech shares.

European stock indexes are lower currently after ending mixed Wednesday with travel and leisure stocks leading gainers while banks were the loss leaders. Asian stock indexes are mostly rising today with Shanghai Composite leading gains as China vice premier holds talks with US trade chief.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.54% WTI Crude -0.58%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices advanced Wednesday after Energy Information Administration report US crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.2% but is lower currently. June Brent crude added 0.3% to $68.93 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.16%

Gold prices are edging up today. June gold inched up 0.2% to $1901.20 an ounce on Wednesday, first settlement above $1,900 since January.

