Top daily news

Stock futures are mixed currently after a volatile week as traders await quarterly reports from major global companies and the interest rate decision of the Fed this week. Facebook shares rose 1.55% Friday as the giant social platform company announced that it's going to further adjust the News Feed to downrank content users dislike, often related to politics, Apple gained 1.8% outperforming the market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.02% GBP USD +0.3% USD JPY -0.16% AUD USD +0.28%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, fell 0.5% on Friday despite the Markit data showing US private sector output growth hit a record high in April according to the flash Composite PMI report.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Friday despite Markit reports showing a slowdown in growth across Germany’s private sector in April while UK private sector grew at the fastest rate since late 2013. Euro is lower against the Dollar currently while the Pound is higher. USD/JPY continued its retreating Friday while AUD/USD reversed its sliding with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.22% GB 100 Index +0.31% Nikkei Index +0.36% Hang Seng Index- -0.56%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are mixed currently ahead of durable goods orders report by the US Census Bureau at 14:30 CET today. Earnings session continues with Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet slated to report quarterly results this week. Stocks finished the week marginally lower. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.7% to 1.4% Friday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending lower on Friday led by health care shares despite Markit’s reports euro-zone flash PMI readings for April showed the economic recovery was gathering pace across the bloc. Asian indexes are mostly lower today with Shanghai Composite leading losses while Nikkei index ending higher fourth session in a row.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.67% WTI Crude -0.88%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices advanced on Friday as US drillers decreased the number of oil rigs by one to 438 last week, the first cut in six week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 1.2% but is lower currently. June Brent crude gained 1.1% to $66.11 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.04%

Gold prices are edging higher today. June gold lost 0.2% settling at $1777.80 on Friday, booking a slight loss for the week. May silver fell 11 cents, or 0.4%, to nearly $26.08 an ounce.

