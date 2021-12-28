US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.015.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Up at 76.77.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 160.20.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 46 ticks Higher and trading at 4793.75.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1818.50. Gold is 96 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is fractionally Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 10 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/27/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/27/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation Monday morning. The markets migrated to the Upside as the Dow gained 352 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we didn't see much in the way of correlation as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher, yet the indices were Higher as well. Typically, that's not a sign of a correlated markets and thousands of flights globally were cancelled due to omicron fears and concerns. Ordinarily that alone might cause a global selloff but that didn't happen yesterday as the markets gained ground. Today we have Home Pricing Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index; both of which are major and proven market movers.