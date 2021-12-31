Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 5:45 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.930.

Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 76.44.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 159.28.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 17 ticks Lower and trading at 4768.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1820.20. Gold is 61 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading Mixed as well.

Possible Challenges to Traders Today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform Click on an image to enlarge it.

ZN - Mar 2022 - 12/30/21

S&P - Mar 2022 - 12/30/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see any sign of market correlation. The markets meandered to the downside as the Dow dropped 91 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets traded to the downside, and we gave the markets a neutral bias yesterday which means the markets could go anywhere. Yesterday the indices flip flopped between positive and negative territory. Finally in the last hour of trading the markets dropped. Today the stock market will be open but the bonds will close early at 2 PM EST on Friday. There will be no News Years Day closure. On a holiday note, I'm sure that there is something that everyone has to be grateful for this holiday season. For some it could be something very small, but we should show gratitude for all the things we have or are grateful for. We wish you a Happy New Year with much to look forward to in 2022.



