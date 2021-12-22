Stocks continue to gain ground as Omicron and stimulus concerns hold off for now. Meanwhile, crude inventories continue to head lower, highlighting a growing risk of higher prices.
- Markets on the rise despite ongoing risks
- Biden stimulus package concerns fail to last
- US crude inventories continue to decline
US and European markets have remained on the front-foot, with equities heading into the final week of 2021 on a cautiously optimistic tone. Risks remain evident across many stocks, from the lockdown impact on reopening stocks, to the concerns that growth stocks will falter as rates and yields head higher. The latest concerns over Joe Biden’s ability to pass his $2 trillion ‘build back better’ spending plan appear to have had little material impact in the grand scheme of things, with the package amounting to just 0.8% of annual GDP if passed in its previous form. Nonetheless, Manchin’s fear that another spending package could drive up inflation does highlight the fact that rising prices provide a roadblock to additional stimulus on both a monetary and fiscal-front. Biden will hope that a slimmed down package could be agreed in the coming days, which could bring a short-term boost for sentiment. However, for now we remain caught within a period of uncertainty as markets attempt to gauge exactly how disruptive this Omicron wave is going to be for businesses. The upgraded third quarter GDP reading out of the US helped highlight how the economy continued to strengthen over the course of September, putting the 2021 figure on track for the best rate of growth since 1984. Nonetheless, we are widely expecting to see economic activity drop-off in the coming weeks, with Christmas sales taking a hit as cases and hospitalisations rise.
A sharp decline in US crude inventories seen this afternoon helped highlight the ongoing energy crisis brewing as stocks hit the lowest level at this point of the year since 2017. While European natural gas prices have soared as Russian supplies fail to account for rising demand, the continued collapse in US crude stocks highlight potential upside for WTI in 2021. With global investment in fossil fuel exploration driving down supplies, the growing use of coal, oil and gas to generate energy brings expectations of lower inventories and higher prices in absence of higher production.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
