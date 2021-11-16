US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 95.550.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 81.27.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up to 9 ticks and trading at 160.17.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 28 ticks Lower and trading at 4672.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1874.60. Gold is 80 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Downside. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges trading Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show the correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that they may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/15/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/15/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, Crude and Gold were all trading Lower and that usually reflects an Upside day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow dropped 13 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Not much to be sure but Lower anyway. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So the markets appeared to be correlated to the Upside yesterday morning as the USD, Crude and Gold were all pointed Lower and that should reflect an Upside day except the markets had other ideas as the indices fell. Not by much to be sure but Lower. So what happened? Yesterday President Biden signed the Infrastructure Bill into law so one would think that the markets should have risen but that wasn't the case. As we say each and every day, this could change. Our guess is because that bill is now law the US government will now be spending money and perhaps Smart Money doesn't like that. Today we have much more in the way of economic news. Could this change market direction? Anything is possible in a volatile market.