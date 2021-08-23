US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 93.245.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 64.17.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 165.12.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Higher and trading at 4449.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1790.20. Gold is 62 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is currently Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2021 - 8/20/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 8/20/21

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Friday morning and that usually represents a Downside day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow traded 226 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Upside. Hence our bias is to the upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias even though the markets had no economic news to report or to drive it in any one direction. So what happened? Why did the markets reverse direction? After all we had no economic news? The answer is twofold: First President Biden held a news conference where he suggested that anyone who wants to get out of Afghanistan would be able to do so and secondly the Smart Money decided that enough is enough, let's go long give that covering short sells leads to an upside market. This is known as the "dead cat bounce" or a scenario whereby short sellers must buy their short sells in order to book profits. Remember that in short sales you are selling High and buying back low. The increased buy pressure will inevitably lead to a Higher market. We suspect this happened on Friday as there was no economic news reported. Today we have Existing Home Sales out at 10 AM EST which is Major and a proven market mover. But as in all things only time will tell....