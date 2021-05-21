US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 89.710.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 62.36.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 157.06.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Higher and trading at 4164.25.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1879.10. Gold is 28 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 1:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as both the USD and the Bonds (once again) weren't aligned and showed no evidence of correlation. The Dow gained 188 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the markets got a boost from Unemployment Claims which in less than expected and this was a plus for the markets as the last few days have been down. The report came in at 444,000 versus 453,000 expected. Today we have Existing Home Sales which is Major and a proven market mover. Bear in mind that most of the US wealth is in real estate and the homes people own.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
