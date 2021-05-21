US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 89.710.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 62.36.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 157.06.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Higher and trading at 4164.25.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1879.10. Gold is 28 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Lower. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Flash Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Flash Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 1:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as both the USD and the Bonds (once again) weren't aligned and showed no evidence of correlation. The Dow gained 188 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets got a boost from Unemployment Claims which in less than expected and this was a plus for the markets as the last few days have been down. The report came in at 444,000 versus 453,000 expected. Today we have Existing Home Sales which is Major and a proven market mover. Bear in mind that most of the US wealth is in real estate and the homes people own.