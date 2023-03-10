Share:

Asia market update: Markets sharply lower following weakness in US equities overnight, including Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) financial troubles. Markets’ major focus tonight is on US non-Farm Payrolls.

General trend

- Banks track losses in the US financial sector.

- Australia’s ASX200 opened down more than 1%, dragged down by local financial stocks - and that set the tone for the day across Asia with most markets off by 1-2% during the sessions.

- Swiss Franc rises on flight to safety.

- JGB yields drop on BOJ decision; UST yields down amid safe haven demand, revised Fed expectations.

- South Korea suffered a record Current Account deficit, -$4.5B v +$2.7B prior, a record low since records began.

- Japan PPI data also disappointed, with 8.2% v 8.5%e being the lowest y/y since Oct 2021.

- Taiwan Semi reports Feb sales later today.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda to hold his final post-rate decision press conference approx 01:30EST / 06:30am GMT.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 -1.3% at 7,217.

- (AU) Australia Nuclear Submarine plan (purchase of up to 5 submarines) to be announced Monday - WAPO (NZ) - New Zealand Q4 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: -0.4% v 5.1% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Manufacturing PMI: 52.0 v 50.8 prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -1.7% at 19,580.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.6% at 3,255.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9655 v 6.9666 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY15.0B v CNY3.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net drains CNY3.0B v drains CNY70B prior.

- China's military think tank predicts that Ukraine war will likely end during summer 2023 – Nikkei.

- (CN) China Parliament approves State Council Institutional Reform Plan, as expected - State Media.

- (CN) China President Xi wins unanimous NPC votes for a 3rd term.

- (CN) China's State Planner: Met with Qualcomm Senior Exec Mar 7 to provide "first class business environment" for development in China.

Japan

- (JP) NIkkei 225 opens -0.8% at 28,385.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaves interest rate on excess reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10%; as expected.

- (JP) Japan Feb PPI (CGPI) M/M: -0.4% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 8.2% v 8.5%e [lowest y/y since Oct 2021].

- (JP) Japan Jan Household Spending Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.1%e.

- (JP) Japan Feb Preliminary Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: -10.7% v -9.7% prior.

- (JP) Japan Trade Minister Nishimura: Japan has not yet decided on chip export controls.

- (JP) Japan's Upper House confirms Approval for Kazuo Ueda as BOJ Gov, Uchida and Himino as Deputies.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -1.2% at 2,389.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Current Account: -$4.5B v +$2.7B prior: (Biggest deficit since 1980, when data series began).

- (KR) Vice Minister Bang Ki-Sun: South Korea likely to post $20B current account surplus in 2023.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo Kyung-ho: Expect CPI to fall below 3.0% in Q2.

- (KR) North Korea test fires a short range ICBM - press.

Other Asia

- (MA) Malaysia central bank (BNM) leaves overnight policy rate unchanged at 2.75%.

North America

- (US) Initial jobless claims: 211K V 195KE (highest since late Dec 2022); continuing claims: 1.72M V 1.66ME (highest in 13 months).

- (US) Biden administration proposed budget: projects $1.846T deficit in fiscal 2024, $17.054T deficit over 2024-2033.

- US-listed SVB Financial [SIVB] dropped >60%. The company is now lower by >20% in after-hours trading [Filed to sell $1.3B common stock and $500M Convertible Preferred Stock; Completed the sale of substantially of its available for sale securities portfolio, sees after tax loss of ~$1.8B in Q1].

Europe

- (EU) EU Energy Chief Simson: EU should stop all Russian LNG imports; EU firms should not sign new Russian LNG contracts when existing contracts expire.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.6%, ASX 200 -2.3% , Hang Seng -2.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.1% ; Kospi -1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.7%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -1.4%; FTSE100 -0.4%.

- EUR 1.0599-1.0575 ; JPY 136.97-135.81 ; AUD 0.6600-0.6564 ;NZD 0.6115-0.6091.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,833/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $75.15/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.9832/lb.