European markets have hit the buffers as traders await the latest US jobs report. Airlines are an area of outperformance, with the UK government trimming the red list down to just seven countries. Meanwhile, gains for crude see oil producers on the rise.
-
European markets tread water ahead of US jobs report.
-
Airlines on the rise as red list is trimmed to just seven nations.
-
Energy stocks gain traction as Brent crude pushes back into $83.
European markets are struggling to maintain the positive momentum seen yesterday, with stocks largely treading water ahead of the latest US jobs report. While payrolls figures typically serve to highlight how willing businesses are to hire new employees, this time around is it less about their willingness but more their ability to find candidates at a time when vacancies are at a record high. The business environment is understandably tough when looking at the availability and cost of materials, but labour appears to be a similar story of late.
Airline stocks are pushing higher as Covid related restrictions on travel gradually fade into the past. UK moves to do away with the amber list has now been followed up by a comprehensive reduction in red list destinations. The removal of 47 nations from the list leaves just 7 countries left with harsh restrictions on travel with the UK. While the delta variant has undoubtedly made it more difficult to control the virus, its impressive transmissibility means that it has largely wiped out many of the other variants of concern in places like South Africa. Those remaining seven nations invariably represent regions which still exhibit significant proportion of non-Delta variants. Presumably the notion is that any variant able to thrive despite the widespread expansion of the delta strain will run the risk of doing the same back in the UK.
Energy stocks are leading the way higher today, with crude prices heating up once again. Russian promises to ramp up natural gas production provided respite from the incessant surge in prices. However, with little reason to expect a major ramp-up in crude production, there is a significant risk that we see further upside for WTI and Brent as demand increases and drilling fails to keep up. Meanwhile, we are some of the recently unloved commodities gather momentum today, with iron ore and nickel on the front foot.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 40 points lower, at 34,715.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.