European markets have hit the buffers as traders await the latest US jobs report. Airlines are an area of outperformance, with the UK government trimming the red list down to just seven countries. Meanwhile, gains for crude see oil producers on the rise.

European markets are struggling to maintain the positive momentum seen yesterday, with stocks largely treading water ahead of the latest US jobs report. While payrolls figures typically serve to highlight how willing businesses are to hire new employees, this time around is it less about their willingness but more their ability to find candidates at a time when vacancies are at a record high. The business environment is understandably tough when looking at the availability and cost of materials, but labour appears to be a similar story of late.

Airline stocks are pushing higher as Covid related restrictions on travel gradually fade into the past. UK moves to do away with the amber list has now been followed up by a comprehensive reduction in red list destinations. The removal of 47 nations from the list leaves just 7 countries left with harsh restrictions on travel with the UK. While the delta variant has undoubtedly made it more difficult to control the virus, its impressive transmissibility means that it has largely wiped out many of the other variants of concern in places like South Africa. Those remaining seven nations invariably represent regions which still exhibit significant proportion of non-Delta variants. Presumably the notion is that any variant able to thrive despite the widespread expansion of the delta strain will run the risk of doing the same back in the UK.

Energy stocks are leading the way higher today, with crude prices heating up once again. Russian promises to ramp up natural gas production provided respite from the incessant surge in prices. However, with little reason to expect a major ramp-up in crude production, there is a significant risk that we see further upside for WTI and Brent as demand increases and drilling fails to keep up. Meanwhile, we are some of the recently unloved commodities gather momentum today, with iron ore and nickel on the front foot.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 40 points lower, at 34,715.