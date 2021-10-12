Inflation risks remain despite reduced natural gas prices, with commodities continuing to find favour. Both the ZEW survey and IMF outlook provided warnings of future risks for the economic outlook in Europe and further afield.

Markets lose ground, as IMF warns of rising risks.

Gazprom raises gas exports, but inflation risks remain as commodity prices gain traction.

ZEW survey highlights growing eurozone fears.

Risk-off sentiment has pushed European and US markets lower today, with resurgent fears over rampant inflation and Chinese risks coming back into play. Evergrande may have helped ease fears with recent sales, yet the failure to pay a third round of bond payments in as many weeks provides a reminder than all is not well. The IMF has provided a less than encouraging assessment of the global economic outlook, with downgrades to growth forecasts coming as they warned of overvalued markets and increased risks within emerging markets. Easy lending conditions have brought higher valuations, which the IMF see as a major risk as we move towards a inflation-fuelled phase of monetary tightening.

Gazprom has stepped in to ramp up natural gas supplies to Europe today, with fears of rampant upside in prices easing for now. However, while inflation fears have eased after Russian intervention, the recent resurgence in lumber and iron ore prices highlight the inflation evident across most physical assets. Despite the weakness evident throughout European markets, it is once again the FTSE 100 which outperforms its mainland European counterparts. Risks evident throughout the manufacturing sector continue to hold back German stocks, and that looks likely to persist given the expectation that supply chain and commodity pricing woes will remain in place for some time yet.

The latest ZEW economic sentiment survey highlights just how far things have deteriorated of late, with both the eurozone and German outlook at levels not seen since the height of the crisis. Persistent bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and intermediate products bring expectations of lower profits for exporters. Meanwhile, a weakening euro looks likely to persist given the hesitant outlook from the ECB, with that depreciation serving to further ramp up the cost of imports for eurozone businesses.