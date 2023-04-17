Share:

Asia market update: Quiet start to the trading week; Markets looking for direction – which may come from macro data and earnings this week.

General trend

- Asian equities quiet, with the exception of China where large Shanghai Composite component, Kweichow Moutai raised Q1 Net expectations by 19% y/y, boosting the markets there.

- US equity FUTs also quiet.

- Tomorrow’s main data releases will be China GDP and the RBA Minutes of the April 2023 Monetary Policy Meeting.

- Later in the week New Zealand inflation figures will also be anticipated after the RBNZ hawkish 50bps rise at the last meeting.

- This week corporate earnings will be a big focus. (On Friday, in the US Big 4 banks JPM, C & WFC all reported earnings results above expectations).

[Reminder] AOFM [Australia debt agency] said: New 21 Dec 2034 Treasury Bond is planned to be issued via syndication in the week beginning 17 Apr (subject to market conditions).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.1 at 7,369.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Will release RBA Review Report soon, perhaps within a week.

- Transurban Utilities (TCL.AU) Reports Q3 Avg Daily Traffic (ADT) +12.9% y/y.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar Food Prices M/M: 0.8% v 1.5% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Mar Performance Service Index (PSI): 54.4 v 55.8 prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,337.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 20,374.

- (CN) China PBOC conducts CNY170.0B IN 1-Year medium-term lending facility (MLF) AT 2.75% VS. 2.75% prior [CNY150B in MLF funds are maturing].

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B v CNY15.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8679 v 6.8606 prior.

- (CN) China Mar New Home Prices M/M: 0.5% v 0.3% prior (fastest rise in 21 months); Y/Y: -0.8% v -1.2% prior (smallest drop since June 2022).

- (CN) China PBOC Gov Yi Gang: If you look at history, central bank interventions in FX market will sooner or later get defeated by markets.

- (CN) China has refused to allow US Sec State Blinken travel to China over concerns about pending FBI report on investigation of downed Chinese spy balloon - FT.

- (CN) China Defence Min Li Shangfu: China is wiling to work with Russia to have close communication between the two militaries and strengthen multlateral coordination.

- (CN) FT: China begins 'surgical' retaliation against foreign groups following US-led tech blockade; Comments on actions that China has taken against US companies in the past months [mentions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Micron, Mintz].

- Kweichow Moutai Co (600519.CN) Raised Q1 Net to approx CNY 20.5B, +19% y/y.

- (CN) China Canton Fair is scheduled to run between Apr 15 to May 5th; foreign visitors to be allowed to attend for the first time in 3 years - press.

- Shanghai Auto Show to run from Apr 18-27th.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.2% at 28,537.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japanese police arrest 24 year old man from Kawanishi City after a smoke bomb incident at PM Kishida speech; Kishida was not harmed - press [from Apr 15th].

South Korea

- (KR) Korea Kospi opens flat at 2,510.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells KRW1.2T v KRW1.2T indicated in 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSBs): Yield 3.380%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 10-year bonds; Avg Yield: 3.305%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Exports to China seen weaker than expected for now, expected to recover from H2 2022 and 2023.

- (KR) South Korea and Japan hold first security talks with diplomats and defense officials in 5 years; the Finance Mins of the 2 countries to hold their first bilateral talks in 7 years, the meeting will be held in early May.

Other Asia

- (SG) Singapore Feb Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: 18.4% v 5.7%e; Y/Y: -8.3% v -18.7%e.

- (ID) Indonesian Investment Min: Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) to partner with Vale, Ford and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to build electric car battery ecosystem in Indonesia.

- (PH) Philippines Feb Overseas Cash Remittances: $2.6B v $2.8B prior; Y/Y: 2.4% v 3.5% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Semiconductor (2330.TW) Reported to be considering cutting FY23 Capex to $28-32B (prior $32-36B) - Taiwan press.

North America

- (US) Mar advance Retail Sales M/M: -1.0% V -0.4%E; Retail Sales (EX-AUTO) M/M: -0.8% V -0.4%E.

- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Banks are likely to become more cautious after recent bank failures; Bank credit tightening could be a substitute for further Fed interest rate hikes - media interview.

- (US) Fed's Waller (voter): Recent data show the Fed has Not made much progress on inflation goal and rates need to rise further.

- (US) Fed's Goolsbee (voter): Not willing to comment today on what I see for May meeting; I think inflation is coming down but clearly stickiness on some of it - CNBC.

- (US) US deposits rose by $8b in the week ended April 5th (V FALLING BY $64.7B W/W); US commercial bank loans and leases rose by $10.2B the week ended April 5th - Fed's assets and liabilities of commercial US banks - H.8 (update).

- Fox Corp [FOX]: Delaware Judge said to delay start of trial regarding Dominion defamation lawsuit by one day to April 18; Fox said to be in settlement talks [relates to $1.6B defamation case].

- US press.

Europe

- (UK) Bank of England reportedly considering urgent reform of deposit guarantee scheme – FT.

- (UK) BOE’s Tenreyro (dove; dissenter): We're yet to see most impact of rate rises, need to be patient over impact of past rate rises on inflation.

- (EU) ECB's Rehn (Finland): ECB needs to carry on and act consistently with rate hikes.

- (EU) ECB's Nagel (Germany): Do not think job on inflation is over or even mostly done; More rate hikes are needed, its certainly too soon to stop raising rates.

- (EU) Reportedly ECB officials pushing for complete halt in reinvestments in asset purchase program in H2 2023 as they focus squarely on taming inflation – press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 +0.2%; Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite +1.1%; Nikkei 225 +0.1%; Kospi -0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.2; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0962 - 1.0997 ; JPY 133.71 - 134.21 ; AUD 0.6690 - 0.6714 ; NZD 0.6185 - 0.6212.

- Gold +0.1% at $2,017/oz; Crude Oil flat at $82.39/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.1605/lb.