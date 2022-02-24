The early day rebound that we saw in European markets yesterday fizzled out quickly in the afternoon session, largely over concern that Ukraine was about to find itself on the receiving end of an imminent Russian invasion, after Ukraine reported it was experiencing a DDOS attack, in what was feared was likely to be a precursor to an invasion.
US markets were equally as jittery with another negative finish, as the Nasdaq 100 and S&P500 closed at their lowest levels in 8 months, on reports that Russian separatists had formally asked Moscow for help in repelling Ukrainian aggression.
This request offered Russia the perfect excuse to cross the border in what looks a carefully coordinated move, as it moves its forces into Eastern Ukraine, with a view to potentially annexing the rest of the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin went on Russian state TV to demand that the Ukrainian army lay down its weapons, and that he was not planning to occupy Ukraine, but that the Russian army was going in to defend people who have been victims of abuse and genocide, saying he wanted to de-Nazify Ukraine. He went on to warn NATO not to intervene.
Reports of missile strikes on various targets around Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro, and heavy fighting has seen oil prices surge over $100 a barrel, gold to move above $1,940 an ounce, while Asia markets have plunged, with the Nikkei down 2%. The US dollar has also risen sharply and government bond yields have dropped sharply as investors move into haven trades.
European markets are set to follow suit when they open later this morning as the US, EU and UK ponder their next moves with further sanctions likely, but which will in all likelihood get ignored. It’s probably not hyperbole to say that Europe is now at its most dangerous juncture since World War 2.
After a strong rebound in UK retail sales in January, today’s latest CBI retail sales numbers for February, could well give us a steer as to whether the consumer rebound seen after Christmas has carried over after restrictions were eased at the end of January. Initial forecasts would appear to suggest that sales growth may well have seen a plateau with a modest pullback to 25, from the strong January rebound to 28, from December’s 8 month low of 8.
Although the US economy slowed in Q3, it still did better than initial estimates in the final upgrade to 2.3%, which we saw at the end of last year.
The initial Q4 numbers that we saw a few weeks ago saw a much bigger rebound than expected, despite concerns over an uneven recovery and fragile consumer confidence. A rebound in hiring has certainly helped, as well as a strong recovery in both manufacturing and services activity, despite the end of the year Omicron disruption, which saw weekly jobless claims rise sharply. Q4 GDP came in at 6.9%, well above expectations of 5.5%, even though personal consumption rose less than expected, by 3.3%.
The main reason for the outperformance was our old friend, supply chain issues. Having used up inventory in Q3 which caused a drawdown, US companies used Q4 as an opportunity to front run these problems by ordering early and front running demand and rebuilding their stock ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas period, which saw inventory levels come back higher again.
This trend, or pull forward effect could well spill over into this year as well, given that economies all over the world are experiencing shortages in various parts of the global supply chain, semiconductors being a case in point. Today’s revision is expected to see a modest uptick to 7%, with personal consumption set to drive that with an uptick to 3.4%.
The US labour market continues to look fairly resilient despite last week’s surprise uptick in weekly jobless claims to 248k, from 225k.
The continuing claims numbers gave a much better directional steer of the US jobs market, dropping below 1.6m for the first time this year, and likely to fall further to 1.58m, and the lowest level since the record low we saw at the end of last year.
EUR/USD – dropped sharply below 1.1270 as we look to open up the lows this year at 1.1120. Resistance now comes in at the 1.1270 area, and behind that at 1.1320.
GBP/USD – fallen back below the 50-day MA and now closing in on trend line support at 1.3460, from the December lows. Resistance comes in at the 1.3640 area and behind that at 1.3720. Below 1.3450 targets 1.3380.
EUR/GBP – rebounded from the 0.8310 area, but while below the 0.8410/20 area the bias remains for a move back towards the recent lows at 0.8280.
USD/JPY – support remains at the 114.50 area, trend line support from the September lows. A fall below here targets the 113.80 area. We have resistance just above the 115.20 area as well as 115.80.
FTSE100 is expected to open 178 points lower at 7,320.
DAX is expected to open 580 points lower at 14,050.
CAC40 is expected to open 240 points lower at 6,540.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.