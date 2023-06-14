Share:

Asia market update: Markets in holding pattern ahead of FOMC+BOJ+ECB; Except Nikkei; China markets mixed after more stimulus speculation.

General trend

- Asia markets were generally mixed / overall slightly positive after overnight US May core CPI was released.

- Following the US inflation data, markets are pricing in an >89% chance of a rate pause by the US Fed [prior ~79%].

- Other than the Nikkei continuing its upward path (with Toyota +6% on yesterday's beefed up EV production forecasts), markets are quiet and in a holding pattern ahead of the US FOMC, Japan BOJ and EU ECB rate decisions over the next 24-30 hours.

- In China after yesterday’s cut of the 7 day reverse repo, more stimulus was announced overnight from Beijing in the form of SLF rate cuts (see below). There are expectations of more stimulus to come (including MLF rates tomorrow and LPR rates next week).

- There is also expectation of China’s State Council announcing significant property sector support at its Friday meeting.

- However, the extra promise of stimulus has thus far failed to shift the needle for China or Hong Kong equities, which were mixed.

- CNY is fixed at its lowest rate since Nov 30, 2022 ahead of the FOMC meeting.

- US equity FUTs flat.

Looking ahead

- Tonight US Fed FOMC rate decision.

- Thu Japan BOJ rate decision.

- Thu Aussie unemployment.

- Thu New Zealand Q1 GDP.

- Thu China ‘data dump’.

- Thu China MLF rate decision.

- Thu night EU ECB rate decisions.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.3% at 7,162.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence -3.1% v -0.4% prior (falling to a three year low).

- 52% of Australians polled believe Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Gov Lowe should lose his job; cites poll from Resolve Strategic [included 1,606 eligble voters] - Australian press [update].

- Australia Council of Financial Regulators: held its regular quarterly meeting on Thurs.

- New Zealand Q1 Current Account (NZ$): -5.2B v -6.9Be.

- New Zealand May Food Prices M/M: 0.3% v 0.5% prior.

- IMF says New Zealand's RBNZ will not be able to cut rates for 'prolonged period.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.1% at 19,547.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,238.

- China said to issue third batch of crude oil import quotas for 2023 with total volume of ~62.3Mts - financial press.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY0B v CNY0B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1566 v 7.1498 prior (weakest level since Nov 30, 2022).

- China may cut key policy rate and loan prime rate (LPR) [inline] - Chinese press.

- China PBOC cuts overnight, 7-day and 1-month slf rates by 10bps to 2.75%, 2.90% and 3.25% respectively (1st cut since Aug 2022), effective from June 13th [overnight update].

- China reportedly considers 'broad stimulus' with rate cuts and property support; may discuss draft proposal on Fri, June 16th – press [overnight update].

- China May new yuan loans (CNY): 1.360T V 1.550TE [overnight update].

- China May M2 money supply Y/Y: 11.6% V 12.0%E [overnight update].

- China May aggregate financing (CNY): 1.560T V 1.900TE [overnight update].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.9% at 33,331.

- (EU) NATO reportedly considering new cooperation plan with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand -Plans to be drafted by year-end.

- Japan PM Kishida: Will pursue economic growth and birthrate policy; Snap election timing to depend on various factors.

- Japan PM Kishida said to consider dissolving the lower house of parliament on same day if opposition submits no-confidence vote on Fri [Jun 16th] - Japan press.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,640.

- South Korea May Unemployment rate: 2.5% v 2.6% prior (lowest rate since data series began in June 1999).

- South Korea Apr M2 Money Supply M/M: -0.3% v -0.2% prior (slowest growth y/y since Jul 2011).

- South Korea May Import Price Index M/M: -2.8% v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: -12% v -6.0% prior.

- South Korea inspects banks [Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana Bank and Woori] over suspicion of loan rate collusion.

North America

- May NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 89.4 v 88.4e.

- May CPI M/M: 0.1% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: 4.0% V 4.1%E (slowest annual pace since Apr 2021); (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.2%e (2nd straight month of Y/Y pace deceleration).

Europe

- GERMANY JUNE ZEW CURRENT SITUATION SURVEY: -56.5 V -40.2E (lowest since Jan 2023); EXPECTATIONS SURVEY: -8.5 V -13.5E.

- GERMANY MAY FINAL CPI M/M: -0.1% V -0.1%E; Y/Y: 6.1% V 6.1%E.

- ECB's Enria (SSM chief): Placing pressure on banks to reduce exposure to Russia and exit the market if possible.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.7%, ASX 200 +0.4%, Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi -0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.1%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0785-1.0798 ; JPY 139.94-140.28 ; AUD 0.6763-0.6784 ;NZD 0.6144-0.6168.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,961/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $69.58/brl; Copper flat at $3.8305/lb.