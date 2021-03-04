Wall Street has swung between gains and losses ahead of a speech by the Fed chairman, while in London mining stocks are firmly in retreat.

It has been a closely-fought contest this afternoon between buyers and sellers but overall it looks like the buyers might be gaining the upper hand ahead of a speech by Jerome Powell. The speech has been invested with plenty of importance by markets, who are looking to the head of the Fed to provide some calming words, and if he fails to provide this then we could see the advantage handed back to the sellers. US indices started the day in poor fashion and have made some tentative recoveries, but overall the tantrum over yields does seem to have subsided to an extent. Bad news on retail sales from the eurozone and a renewed rise in European cases doesn’t help matters, and has put pressure on European equity markets throughout the day, although the overall picture is still more encouraging than is the case in the US.

Given the size of the losses among mining stocks this afternoon in London it is surprising that the FTSE 100 is down by much more than is actually the case. A mere 25 point fall for the index hides the carnage in names such as Rio Tinto, BHP and Antofagasta, as the sector falls some 5% from the highs seen yesterday. It looks like some of the shine is coming off the bounce in cyclical names such as mining, although the renewed surge in oil prices has helped to cushion BP and Shell from any downside this afternoon.