Wall Street has swung between gains and losses ahead of a speech by the Fed chairman, while in London mining stocks are firmly in retreat.
It has been a closely-fought contest this afternoon between buyers and sellers but overall it looks like the buyers might be gaining the upper hand ahead of a speech by Jerome Powell. The speech has been invested with plenty of importance by markets, who are looking to the head of the Fed to provide some calming words, and if he fails to provide this then we could see the advantage handed back to the sellers. US indices started the day in poor fashion and have made some tentative recoveries, but overall the tantrum over yields does seem to have subsided to an extent. Bad news on retail sales from the eurozone and a renewed rise in European cases doesn’t help matters, and has put pressure on European equity markets throughout the day, although the overall picture is still more encouraging than is the case in the US.
Given the size of the losses among mining stocks this afternoon in London it is surprising that the FTSE 100 is down by much more than is actually the case. A mere 25 point fall for the index hides the carnage in names such as Rio Tinto, BHP and Antofagasta, as the sector falls some 5% from the highs seen yesterday. It looks like some of the shine is coming off the bounce in cyclical names such as mining, although the renewed surge in oil prices has helped to cushion BP and Shell from any downside this afternoon.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
