US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 102.685.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Down at 118.23.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 9 ticks and trading at 136.30.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 76 ticks Lower and trading at 4101.50.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1849.40. Gold is 57 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Sensex exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30-year (ZB) to the 10-year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:40 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:40 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:40 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/06/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/06/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Monday morning and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed Higher by 16 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we concluded early that the markets would gravitate to the Upside and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow closed Higher by 16 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Not much to be sure but upside is upside. What caused this? Was it the Amazon split where it split 20 to one making the price of a share at $125? Was it a dead cat bounce where the smart money decided that it was time to go Higher? It could have been all the above, but we suggested this would be the case before the opening bell. Today we have Trade Balance and at 3 PM Consumer Credit so we'll see what direction the markets take based on these reports.