Weaker economic data is driving markets lower, with falling yields ensuring outperformance for the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, failed OPEC talks have sparked sharp volatility for energy prices.
- Yields on the slide, helping to drive Nasdaq outperformance
- US and German economic data on the slide
- Volatile day for crude as OPEC abandons talks
US Treasury yields are on the slide once again today, with a downturn in economic data doing little to boost sentiment around the recovery pathway. European markets have slumped alongside US indices, which appear to be resurfacing from their extended weekend with a largely pessimistic tone. However, the decline in yields has brought about another bout of outperformance for the Nasdaq, with that growth-focused index providing one of the only segments that has avoided any significant losses.
Today’s collapse in the ISM services PMI (60.1 from 64.0) does surprisingly confirm the weakening employment element signalled by the manufacturing survey last week. Despite Friday’s jobs report bringing a better-than-expected payrolls figure, both services and manufacturing ISM surveys have shown contraction in their employment segments for June. Meanwhile, faith in the German economic recovery have clearly taken a step back with the ZEW economic sentiment survey falling to a six-month low. Meanwhile, a sharp 3.7% contraction in German factory orders marks the worst month for this key gauge since the whopping 25.8% collapse 13-months ago.
Crude oil has slumped in the wake of an OPEC-fuelled rise into seven-year highs earlier today. Failure to reach any agreement over the level of production in the coming months brings both near-term optimism for bulls, but also risks. For the short-term, the UAE’s decision to stand their ground over the need for higher output will instead result in a tighter squeeze as production quotas remain as is. However, the risk here is that by failing to find any solution, we will see the cartel start to fall apart, with countries instead pumping according to their own desires rather than fulfilling the requirements of the wider group. From a market perspective, the prospect of higher prices is typically a bad thing for businesses, with the resulting impact on inflation resulting in a tighter outlook from the central banks. With discussions abandoned for now, it seems we are set for a volatile period for energy markets.
