Inflation fears ease somewhat, with dollar weakness and stock market strength coming as UK wages and commodity prices head lower
Market sentiment improves, with the dollar losing ground
“If markets had grown accustomed to the pattern of equity weakness and dollar strength, this week has brought welcome reprieve. While many have been worried over the mental implications of investors being repeatedly of the gloomy economic outlook, we appear to be seeing a sell-the-rumour-buy-the-fact scenario play out this earnings season. For Europe, the big risk has been whether Russia will turn the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline back on after scheduled maintenance, with a number of European nations potentially being thrown into a recession if such an event. However, the latest rumour that the gas will indeed flow once again has provided a welcome boost for European indices despite uncertainty over quantity.”
Commodity weakness and UK jobs data helps ease inflation fears
“The dollar strength that has dominated financial markets of late has been built on inflationary fears and the impact it will have on monetary policy going forward. However, we have seen another bout of downside across the commodity markets today, with sharp declines in corn, natural gas, sugar, and copper helping to dampen inflation expectations going forward. Employment data out of the UK has similarly boosted sentiment, with the unexpected drop in average earnings (6.2% from 6.8%) serving to alleviate fears that we will see the short-term rise in prices resolve into a cost push inflation spiral.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!