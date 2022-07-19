Inflation fears ease somewhat, with dollar weakness and stock market strength coming as UK wages and commodity prices head lower

Market sentiment improves, with the dollar losing ground

“If markets had grown accustomed to the pattern of equity weakness and dollar strength, this week has brought welcome reprieve. While many have been worried over the mental implications of investors being repeatedly of the gloomy economic outlook, we appear to be seeing a sell-the-rumour-buy-the-fact scenario play out this earnings season. For Europe, the big risk has been whether Russia will turn the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline back on after scheduled maintenance, with a number of European nations potentially being thrown into a recession if such an event. However, the latest rumour that the gas will indeed flow once again has provided a welcome boost for European indices despite uncertainty over quantity.”

Commodity weakness and UK jobs data helps ease inflation fears

“The dollar strength that has dominated financial markets of late has been built on inflationary fears and the impact it will have on monetary policy going forward. However, we have seen another bout of downside across the commodity markets today, with sharp declines in corn, natural gas, sugar, and copper helping to dampen inflation expectations going forward. Employment data out of the UK has similarly boosted sentiment, with the unexpected drop in average earnings (6.2% from 6.8%) serving to alleviate fears that we will see the short-term rise in prices resolve into a cost push inflation spiral.”