USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.390.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Up at 82.19.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 4 ticks and trading at 120.15.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 63 ticks Higher and trading at 4537.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1967.60. Gold is 12 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia traded Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9 AM EST as the S&P moved Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN started its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/03/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/03/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias and the markets didn't disappoint. The Dow dropped 66 points and the other indices lost ground as well.Today given that it is Jobs Friday we will maintain a Neutral bias.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, we can't say that the markets recovered fully from Wednesday's fiasco. We can say that it could have been far worse than what actually occurred. Although the markets did finish in negative territory, it was an orderly retreat as opposed to a complete falloff. Today is Non-Farm Payrolls or as we call it Jobs Friday. We always maintain a Neutral bias on this day as historically speaking the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.