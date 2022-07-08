US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 107.255.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 102.28.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 138.23.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Lower and trading at 3893.00.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1736.80. Gold is 29 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is nearly a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange. Currently Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the German Dax and Milan exchanges which are Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM Major.

Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.

Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/07/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/07/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Lower Thursday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 347 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today given that it is Jobs Friday, our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested an Upside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. Yesterday Unemployment Claims came in Higher than expected but this did not deter the markets. Today our bias is Neutral as it is Non-Farm Payrolls or as we deem it "Jobs Friday." Why? Because historically speaking the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day. Could this change? Of course, anything is possible in a volatile market.