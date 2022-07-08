US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 107.255.
Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 102.28.
Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Up 10 ticks and trading at 138.23.
Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Lower and trading at 3893.00.
Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1736.80. Gold is 29 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is nearly a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange. Currently Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the German Dax and Milan exchanges which are Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
Average Hourly Earnings is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM Major.
Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 11 AM EST. Major.
Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/07/22
S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/07/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were pointed Lower Thursday morning. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 347 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today given that it is Jobs Friday, our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we suggested an Upside bias and the markets didn't disappoint. Yesterday Unemployment Claims came in Higher than expected but this did not deter the markets. Today our bias is Neutral as it is Non-Farm Payrolls or as we deem it "Jobs Friday." Why? Because historically speaking the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day. Could this change? Of course, anything is possible in a volatile market.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
