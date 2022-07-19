US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 106.285.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 99.16.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 138.24.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 124 ticks Higher and trading at 3864.75.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1713.30. Gold is 31 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the German Dax and Paris exchanges.

Possible challenges to traders today

Building Permits is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Housing Starts is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 2:35 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/18/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/18/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Lower Monday morning, and this is usually indicative of an Upside Day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow dropped 266 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Not too long ago there was a saying in the markets as it related to politics "It's the economy, stupid." meaning people vote with their pocketbooks. Yes, they want the economy to be doing well, they want plentiful jobs. But it also means they vote on how they feel. Today we have low unemployment, lower than anything we've seen since the 1960's (and admittedly I'm old enough to remember that). But unfortunately, people today aren't feeling very prosperous. Why? Inflation. As good as things are it doesn't matter much if people are feeling prosperous and in today's world they aren't. A recent poll showed that only 25% of Americans believe the government is handling and dealing with inflation well. And who can blame them? Soaring gas prices, high food prices and higher prices on just about everything. The Fed's method of dealing with this? Highter interest rates to slow down the economy but unfortunately that always leads to higher unemployment. Some analysts have stated that this will be a recession without job losses. I truly hope they are right but as in all things, only time will tell....