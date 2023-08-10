Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.030.

Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 84.03.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 3 ticks and trading at 122.21.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 92 ticks Higher and trading at 4508.75.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1953.70. Gold is 31 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders

CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 4:15 PM EST. This is not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9:15 AM EST as the S&P dived Lower around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 9:15 AM and the ZN started its Upward ascension. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/09/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/09/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as it was correlated that way Wednesday morning. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow dropped 191 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

As we often say in this newsletter "this too could change" as the markets are a very volatile place. Yesterday was no exception to that rule as the markets were correlated to go Higher, however they closed Lower. We aren't too clear as to why because there wasn't anything to drive the markets Lower. The only thing we can think of is perhaps Smart Money wanted to drive it Lower as they didn't profit enough from Tuesday's slide. Today we have more economic news than we've seen this week, chief amongst them are the CPI numbers as this can dictate whether the Fed will continue to raise rates. We hope they don't as it could drive teh markets into a ditch. But as in all things, only time will tell.